NEWLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has added an air of uncertainty to high school sports and even school attendance for the pending 2020-2021 school year. High school teams are able, however, under strict health guidelines enforced by school officials and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to take part in small organized gatherings where team members may work on conditioning and skills development.
Among the teams taking advantage of the time to hone their craft is the Avery High School Lady Vikings girls tennis team. Under the direction of new head coach Ella Markland, members have returned to the court this summer working on drills while staying mindful of social distancing and additional protocols, participating in scheduled opportunities to improve in the anticipation that the 2020 fall campaign will remain unaffected.
According to Markland, the team has been especially cautious to maintain the health priorities to prevent the potential contraction or spread of COVID-19.
“There are all kinds of safety restrictions. Probably the most important thing is that no one is allowed to touch any object that any other person has touched,” Markland explained during a team skills development session at the high school tennis facility. “Only one person is allowed to touch or pick up the tennis balls. No one is allowed to serve.”
The 2020 edition of the Lady Vikings boasts a core of older players, with four seniors providing leadership, while at the same time, the club has four players who have never played the game at an organized level, a mix that offers a wide range of experience levels and chances for the team to grow individually and as a team.
“We have four returning seniors, but also have four girls who have never played before. We’re just working on drills and getting conditioned, which is mostly what our summer workouts are for,” Markland added. “Last year, Coach Todd left to take another position and I helped last year as an assistant… so this year I agreed to step in and coach.”
The Big Red graduated only one senior, the team’s No. 1 singles player Cassie Bailey, but returns several players who gained valuable experience in the throes of competition. The team had only seven players for the 2019 season, but already have had as many as 10 players attend skills development and conditioning sessions this summer.
“We have Emma Kitchin coming back, Lilly Markland, Emma Bentley and Kennedy Bindlechner. We’ve got some really good players, and toward the end of the season last year they had really improved, so I’m really hopeful for this season,” Markland noted.
The Lady Vikings play in one of the stronger conferences in the region in the 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference, but Markland is confident that her players will have what it takes to both compete and contend in matches this season with the goal of a conference championship and state playoff berth.
“We didn’t have summer workouts last year and we pretty must started when school began,” Markland explained. “I think we’re going to be ahead of the game this year. I’m hopeful that we’re going to have our skills ready to go and we’ll be able to get the girls who haven’t played up to a playing level. I believe we’ll be a contender this season.”
As things currently stand with the NCHSAA, official practices for fall sports are slated to begin on August 1. A decision by state officials on the reopening of schools will affect what fall sports will ultimately look like, but the Lady Vikings are pressing on with its goals of developing both individually and collectively.
“The precautions have been huge and changed everything, from being careful about how close you are to other players to not touching things. We take temperatures, we screen for symptoms. It’s just changed everything,” Markland noted. “Jay (Smith) has been really good about making sure that everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do to be able to keep everybody safe, including coaches. Adults have to be screened, take our own temperatures and wear masks around our players.”
Markland is excited about the prospects and what lies ahead when it comes to the potential accomplishments of the 2020 Lady Vikings.“I believe that if can get things off the ground and have a good season, there’s a lot of hope for the future of tennis at Avery High,” she said.
For more information about the Avery High School girls tennis program, contact Markland at etmarkland@yahoo.com or call the school at (828) 733-0151.
