NEWLAND — Following a chaotic spring season in 2021 that was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and protocols, the Avery girls tennis team is looking ahead to its fall 2021 season with great anticipation and expectations.
Head coach Ella Markland’s club hopes to improve on its performance last season. Despite the loss of its top three position players to graduation, the team returns more overall experience than a season ago, when several players were swinging a racket for the first time in their careers.
“We’re looking pretty good for this season. We did lose our top three positions to graduation, but we’ve got some really strong sophomores and juniors who return that played last year. Going into last season, we had only three returning players, and everyone else was new. This season, I have my top six positions which will all be returning players, which puts us on much better footing than entering last season,” Markland said of her club. “We’re still unsure what this season is going to be like as we begin with a new conference, but we’ll still have Owen to play, and Owen is a really good team. We know that’s going to give us competition.”
Added to this season’s conference schedule are a pair of relative unknown commodities in new members Draughn and Rosman. Markland is excited to have the new schools as conference foes, but also doesn’t mind seeing that Polk was shifted into a new conference, leaving the Western Highlands during the most recent realignment that will take effect for the next four school years.
“Polk is fantastic and had no weak players, so we’re kind of relieved that they’ve moved on and we hope that it will help us in the conference standings going into this season,” Markland added.
The Avery Lady Vikings roster features several players who gained valuable experience on the court during the spring.
“We’ve got some new players and freshmen coming in that we’re excited about,” Markland explained. “Michelle Hamby, Grace Andrews, McKinley Wilson, and several of our players from last year grew over the season, especially Mara Ward, Becky Haymore, Abby Crowe and Emily Atkins, who all had strong seasons considering it was the first time they had ever played. Kella Clark is coming back and looking pretty strong. We played through the summer a couple of times a week, so we really didn’t have much down time, as we’ve went right from one season to another.”
With a new season come expectations, and for the Lady Vikings, not only does the team seek high win totals, but also a number of other intangible expectations that are measured within a player and team’s character both on and off the court.
“I expect us to be more competitive this year because we’ve had more experience. These girls have played a lot of tennis,” Markland said. “I make it our goal that we give our best effort, whether we win or lose. That’s always our focus. Our other focus is that we always support each other as a team and to learn to be good winners or good losers because those are life lessons, and that’s what I expect to see on the court.”
Looking ahead, the team is eager to begin its quest for continued improvement and conference supremacy as the season opener looms.
“I think everybody is very excited to be back on the court for a regular season,” Markland said. “Last year was chaotic for everyone, but there’s a lot of enthusiasm from the team, which I like to see.”
