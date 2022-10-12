NEWLAND — Girls tennis at Avery has notched a good week of competition with a strong win over Mountain Heritage (7-2) on October 4 and an “almost win” against Draughn (4-5) at home on October 6. The steady improvement coming from good practices is in evidence.
At Mountain Heritage, singles competition wins were earned by Emily Adkins (10-1), Mara Ward (10-4), Michelle Hamby (10-5) and Abigail Crosby (10-2). The singles losses were by Grace Andrews (3-10) and Eden Kitchen (2-10).
Except for the No. 1 doubles win by Adkins and Ward (8-2), the other two doubles matches were much closer. No. 3 doubles – Kitchin and Crosby – won 8-5 in a tight battle. But the excitement involved a win by Andrews and Hamby in the No. 2 doubles spot with a score of 8-8, and winning the tiebreaker 7-5.
Coach Russ gave a special shout-out to Eden Kitchin who returned to play just two weeks after a knee injury.
“She is working hard to get back in the swing of things,” she said.
The home match against Draughn on October 6 proved to be a long match with the final points being scored under the lights – moonlight that is. Eden Kitchin and Crosby who both won their singles matches, 4-6, 6-2 and 10-4 (tiebreak) and 6-4, 7-5, respectively – went on to their doubles match during the waning moments of daylight.
Scores from the previous matches set the stage for this to be a pivotal match. Singles players Adkins, Ward and Hamby all lost their singles matches. Andrews won her singles match (6-2, 6-4), so along with the wins by Kitchin and Crosby, it was tied. With the doubles team of Adkins and Ward going down 1-8, and the No. 2 doubles team of Adkins and Hamby winning 8-3, the score for the match was tied at 3-3. Victory for either team depended on the outcome of the No. 3 doubles match.
It was after 6 p.m., and the sun was dropping behind the trees, throwing shadows across the courts. Throughout the competition, the lead changed several times, but the team from Draughn emerged victorious with an 8-5 win as the three-quarter moon rose higher in the sky. The final score of the match was 4-5, with the win going to Draughn.
The final matches of the season all come this week, with the team playing its final home match against Owen on Wed., Oct. 12. Come out and cheer for the Lady Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.