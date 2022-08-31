The 2022 Avery Lady Vikings tennis team. Pictured on the back row from left are Michelle Hamby, Becky Hayman, Skyla Ervin, Aniyah Jackson and Eden Kitchin. Pictured on the front row from left are Abby Crosby, Mara Ward, Grace Andrews and Emily Atkins.
NEWLAND — On a balmy August evening the Lady Vikings tennis team began its season with a home match against Ashe County. The match consisted of six singles matches and three doubles matches, with a victory for Ashe in every contest. The 9-0 loss was witnessed by about 30 Avery fans who filled the bleachers in support of the team.
A close match came from No. 1 singles Emily Atkins whose opponent countered her drop shot and slice strategy with consistent cross-court ground shots. Atkins adjusted her play, moving well to the ball, but still lost a very close second set. The final score was 6-1, 6-4.
Grace Andrews, playing at No. 3 singles, also played a strong match with her final score coming in at 6-2, 6-4. The remaining singles matches played by Mara Ward, Michelle Hamby, Eden Kitchin and Abby Crosby ended in defeat, with scores that ranged from 6-0, 6-0 to 6-1, 6-1.
The doubles competition was also lopsided with the Lady Vikings being defeated in each eight-game, pro-set match. Ward and Anaya Jackson lost by a score of 2-8, Michelle Hamby and Grace Andrews lost 0-8 and the team of Eden Kitchin and Skyla Ervin lost 1-8.
The coaching staff identified the source of the problem, and it involved Mother Nature, as rain every afternoon at about 3 p.m. caused many outdoor practices to be canceled. Ideally some drier afternoons will allow for practice and improvement before the team’s next match.
This week, the squad will travel for both of its matches, venturing for a rematch with Ashe County on September 1, and a match at neighboring Watauga on September 6 (weather permitting, of course.) The Lady Vikings begin conference play with a home match on September 22 against the Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars, offering opportunities for additional practice and skill development entering the thick of Western Highlands Conference competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.