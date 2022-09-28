NEWLAND — On a brisk and windy afternoon the Lady Vikings tennis team earned their first conference win 5-4 in a close home match against the ladies of Mountain Heritage on Thursday, Sept. 22. Although the score was 4-2 at the conclusion of the singles matches, picking up that one more victory with a doubles win was a difficult task.
The match format was a 10-game pro-set for the singles matches, with an 8-game pro-set for the doubles competitions. The teams were fairly evenly matched and some long points ensued.
At No. 1 singles, Emily Atkins scored the win with a come-from-behind victory, 10-7. She was down 3-6 before settling in to claw her way out of the deficit and win with attention to footwork, shot placement and strong serves. It was a hard-fought match, lasting longer than all the other singles matches.
Other singles victories went to No. 2 Mara Ward (10-2), No. 4 singles Michelle Hamby (10-0) and No. 6 singles Anaya Jackson (10-1). At No. 3 singles, Grace Andrews lost 6-10, while No. 5 singles Abigail Crosby lost 4-10.
Doubles teams of Andrews and Hamby lost fairly quickly by a score of 3-8, while the team of Abigail and Anaya battled to a 6-8 loss. At this point, the score for the match was tied (4-4) and victory for either team rested with the No. 1 doubles match.
Lady Vikings Atkins and Ward were evenly matched with the girls from Mountain Heritage, and this was not to be a quick conclusion to the day. The score remained even, with each side winning serve for a few games. Then Atkins and Ward broke serve and went ahead 5-3. They held onto a narrow lead at 5-4. At 6-4 victory was still not guaranteed as the next few games went to deuce, with the Lady Vikings eventually pulling ahead. Atkins used some crisp volleys to put away points at crucial stages of the final games.
The Lady Vikings did a better job of adjusting to the windy weather conditions, as well as the chilly air as night approached. The final winning point was a good shot that the opposing players had trouble returning, clinching the 5-4 victory and a 1-0 Western Highlands Conference record.
“I’m so proud of how the girls played! They have all put in a lot of work at practices and it has shown in their game play.” Coach Carrie Hamby Russ remarked. Everyone was excited with the first conference win.
The wind wasn’t the only challenge the weather threw at them that day – a brief but soaking rain shower passed over the area at about 3 p.m., putting the match in jeopardy. But quick thinking by coach Carrie Russ and Emily Atkins saved the day — going home and getting their own leaf blowers to dry the courts. With the addition of one other blower from the school, the courts were dry and the match commenced as scheduled.
The team’s next match will be at Draughn on September 27, and then home again on September 29 against Owen.
