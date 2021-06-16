COLUMBUS — Avery Lady Vikings tennis concluded its season with the Western Highlands Conference on Tuesday, June 8, at Polk County High School. Avery captured wins in both singles and doubles matches during the event, but host Polk captured championships in doubles and singles competition.
In opening round singles matches, Avery’s Mara Ward defeated Lady Viking teammate Emily Atkins by an 8-3 match score to advance to the quarterfinals, where she met up with eventual conference champion Julia Griffin from Polk, with Griffin capturing an 8-0 match win. Griffin won the singles championship by defeating Owen’s Anna Sobol in the finals by a 9-7 score.
In the doubles tournament, the Lady Viking duo of Emma Kitchin and Lilly Markland defeated the Mountain Heritage team of Ally Riddle and Ursula Kelley by a 6-1 match score. The Owen pair of Amara Hollifield and Bailey Mundy defeated Avery’s duo of Mikayla Reep and Abi Crowe by a 6-0 score in the opening round.
In the doubles semifinals, the Polk pair of Sara Muse and Kristen Hall defeated Kitchin-Markland by an 8-2 match score. Muse and Hall won the doubles championship by an 8-3 score over Hollifield and Mundy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.