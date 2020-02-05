MARSHALL — It was a happy birthday indeed for Avery junior Reagan Hughes.
Behind a career-high 17-point scoring performance from Hughes, the Avery Lady Vikings broke open a close game with a strong fourth quarter to down the Madison Lady Patriots on the road by a final score of 47-33, sweeping the regular-season series as the team looks to climb the Western Highlands Conference standings leading toward the upcoming conference tournament.
The clubs played a close-knit first eight minutes in the Patriots’ palace, with the Big Red using a pair of Alexis Stines baskets to pull ahead by a pair at 8-6 after one quarter. Hughes heated up for the Lady Vikings in the second stanza, as she poured in a pair of baskets and a pair of free throws as part of an eight-point first half. Teammate Lila Cantrell sank three free throws in the frame as well, while Madison countered with five points from guard Shelby Byas, and five free throws by Nakayla Marler. The clubs were separated by a single point at halftime, with Avery holding a 21-20 advantage.
Avery’s defense tightened on the Madison shooters, holding the Lady Patriots to only seven points in the third quarter. In the meantime, Avery found itself able to create open looks, capitalizing for 10 points in the period, with a pair of Hughes baskets supported by baskets by Cora Lee Hollifield and Mari Maya to propel the visitors to a 31-27 lead after three quarters.
Down the stretch, Avery went to the free-throw line 12 times, helping to extend its lead to double figures. Maya sank a pair from the charity stripe, with three free throws from Hughes. Senior Tiffany Brocco scored two buckets as part of a five-point quarter to close the game.
As impressively, the Lady Vikings defense slammed the door on Madison, limiting the Lady Patriots sharpshooters to just three baskets in the final period. Avery’s offensive success and defensive pressure led Madison into foul trouble, with Marler fouling out and Byas saddled with four fouls to limit her effectiveness as the Big Red closed out the win.
“For the first time all season, I felt like our girls played great from beginning to the end. I was so proud of our defensive rally in the fourth quarter,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said after the win. “It finally feels like the whole team is clicking and playing to their strengths. I look forward to us continuing to move in the right direction as we finish up conference play.”
Hughes paced the Lady Vikings with 17 points, with eight points from Maya and seven from Stines.
“I was super proud of Reagan. She stepped up big on her birthday and was a real game changer!” Phillips added.
Avery’s game last week at home against Polk was postponed due to weather and rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 11. Avery’s home game this week with Owen was rescheduled to this Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Lady Vikings host Mitchell this Friday, Feb. 7 at Tommy Burleson Court in Western Highlands Conference action.
