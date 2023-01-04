MARION — Seeking to build some momentum entering the 2023 portion of its schedule and the meat of the Western Highlands Conference slate, the Avery Lady Vikings sought to plant seeds of success at the McDowell High School Christmas Tournament on December 28 and 29. Although the Lady Vikings lost its opening-round matchup to the host McDowell Lady Titans on Wednesday, the Big Red bounced back to make it a 1-1 road trip, as it routed the winless Patton Lady Panthers the following afternoon in the third-place contest.
McDowell 42, Avery 25
Avery got off to a slow start and was never truly able to recover, while a late third-quarter scoring spurt by the Lady Titans provided the padding necessary to pull away for a 17-point victory.
The Lady Vikings remained close in the matchup for the majority of the first half, drawing to within four points midway through the third quarter, but McDowell scored the final six points of the period to open up a 32-22 lead after three stanzas. The Lady Titans then added the first seven points of the final period to cap a 13-0 scoring run that left the Lady Vikings with a 17-point deficit and a hill too steep to climb.
Over the final eight minutes, the Big Red struggled to put the ball in the hoop, managing just one made basket during the span.
The Lady Vikings had no players reach double figures in the matchup. Zoie McClarrin scored six points to lead Avery, with five points each from Maddy Barrett and Hallie Johnson. Khloe Burleson added four points, with two points each from Jadyn Whitley and Cora Lee Hollifleld, and one points from Hannah Mace to round out the Lady Vikings scoring.
Kensly Stewart led all scorers with 16 points, and was the only Lady Titan in double figures. Faith Laws added eight points, with six points from Abby McMahan and three points each from Sage Young and Kaylin Darveaux.
Avery 77, Patton 22
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Lady Vikings played one of its most complete games of the season in easily dispatching of the Patton Lady Panthers to earn its second win of the 2022-23 regular season and snap a six-game winless streak.
Avery received a well rounded and balanced scoring effort in the tournament victory. Hallie Johnson led three Avery players who scored double figures in the blowout win, as she tallied 16 points. Just behind Johnson was Maddy Barrett, who poured in 15 points, and Khloe Burleson, who scored 14 points. Cora Lee Hollifield scored eight points, with six points from Zoie McClarrin, five points from Emree Hoilman, four points each from Bob Greer and Addison Herbert, three from Cassidy Lee, and a point each from Jadyn Whitley and Hannah Mace.
Savanna Pinkerton led Patton with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, with five points from teammate Lindsey Devine. Christina Skelly chipped in with four points, with three points from Faith Webb, two points each from Karson Pinkerton and Allie Witherspoon to round out the PHS scoring effort.
The Lady Vikings return this week to Western Highlands Conference action with a pair of road contests. Avery travels to Burnsville on January 3 to take on Mountain Heritage, and will venture to Marshall on Friday, Jan. 6, to tangle with the Lady Patriots of Madison High School.
