Avery Lady Vikings varsity basketball returned to the meat of its Western Highlands Conference schedule following the holiday break, traveling to Burnsville to face two-loss Mountain Heritage, followed by a second road trip just three days later to face off against the Madison Lady Patriots.
Heritage downed the Big Red in a one-sided matchup where the Lady Vikings perennially have difficulty escaping with a win, but regrouped to pull off a 16-point victory over the Lady Patriots in a late-week affair.
Mountain Heritage 70, Avery 28
BURNSVILLE — The Lady Vikings found the going tough against a talented and veteran Lady Cougars ballclub.
Mountain Heritage was on fire shooting the basketball in the first quarter of play, opening the game on a 26-9 run and never looking back to capture the win.
Avery’s trio of Maddy Barrett, Bob Greer and Khloe Burleson combined to score all nine of the Lady Vikings’ first-quarter points, while the Lady Cougars received a jolt off the bench from Ava Webb, who almost outscored the Big Red on her own, as she tallied eight points in the opening stanza. Kaydence Kooles knocked down a triple and Lillie Neill scored three buckets to help spot the home team a double-digit lead after one quarter.
The hot shooting of Heritage carried over into the second quarter. By halftime, the Lady Cougars had connected on 15-of-21 shots through two quarters, while also making 10-of-16 shots at the free-throw line in the half. Avery, meanwhile, could not get on track against a stifling and athletic Lady Cougars defense, managing just six second-quarter points. Barrett scored another bucket in the second period, with a basket and free throw from Zoie McClarrin, but the home team held a commanding 40-15 lead at halftime.
Avery struggled from the floor to contend with the hot-shooting Lady Cougars, connecting on just 6-of-19 shots from the floor in the half and committing 11 turnovers to Heritage’s four through two quarters.
As the second half began, Avery managed just seven points for the third quarter, three from Barrett and three from McClarrin, with a free throw from Emma Wise. Heritage meanwhile relied on the trio of Kooles (five points), Neill (six points) and Chloe Morrow (four points) for the balance of its offensive output in the third stanza. The home team outpaced the Lady Vikings by a 17-7 margin, with a basket by Neill at the 1:45 mark of the third quarter giving the Lady Cougars a 63-22 lead and initiating the NCHSAA running clock via the association’s 40-point-lead mercy rule. Heritage led 63-22 after three quarters, with the game concluding with a running clock for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Barrett led the Big Red with eight points, with six points from both Greer and McClarrin. Burleson scored four for Avery, with three from Wise and one point from Hannah Mace to round out the scoring. Three Lady Cougars reached double figures, with Neill leading all scorers with 19 points. Kooles scored 15, with 10 from Webb and nine points from Kiera Wilson.
Avery 45, Madison 29
MARSHALL — In what proved to be a low-scoring defensive affair, the Lady Vikings clamped down on the Madison Lady Patriots, surrendering double digits scoring in only the first period, while steady offensive play from Avery led the Big Red to an impressive conference win.
Madison jumped out to an early lead over the Lady Vikings, as forward Jadelyn Frasure scored three baskets for six points in the first quarter to spark an 8-2 MHS scoring spurt to open the game.
Following a Lady Viking timeout, however, Avery adjusted and found its offensive rhythm, closing the first quarter with an 8-0 scoring run of its own in the final three minutes of the quarter, using two baskets each from Cora Lee Hollifield, Zoie McClarrin and Hallie Johnson to take a 12-10 lead after eight minutes of action.
Both teams struggled shooting in the second quarter, as a lid seemed to cover the basket. Avery held Madison to a single made basket in the quarter, a Cheyenne Ricker offensive rebound and put-back late in the frame. Madison’s fortunes also turned poorly thanks to foul trouble, as Avery forced Madison’s Frasure into a third personal foul at the 1:48 mark of the second quarter.
Avery streched its lead to double figures midway through the second quarter, as Barrett connected on a pair of free throws, with a three-pointer from both Burleson and Johnson, combined with another Hollifield basket. By the end of the first half, Avery’s lead had settled at eight points at 22-14.
Madison displayed more offensive punch in the third quarter of the game, but each time the Lady Vikings responded in kind. MHS senior Ella Capps scored a pair of baskets, as did teammate Ricker, but the Lady Vikings countered with another three from Burleson, five points from McClarrin and four more points from Johnson, helping the visitors to ever-so-slightly extend its lead into double digits at 34-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Throughout the game, Avery maintained aggression on the defensive end of the court which forced the Lady Patriots into numerous turnovers and AHS transition opportunities on offense. In the final eight minutes, that defensive pressure paid off with trips to the free-throw line. A pair of Madison players, Sarah Ball and Addie Coates, fouled out of the matchup as the Lady Vikings took 17 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, connecting on eight. Madison was never able to seriously threaten Avery’s advantage in the final stanza, as the Lady Patriots were held scoreless over the final 2:05 of the contest en route to the Big Red victory.
Johnson led the Avery charge with 14 points, with nine points from McClarrin, six from Burleson and five points from Barrett. Ricker and Frasure each scored 10 to lead the Lady Patriots.
Avery returns to the court this week with a pair of Western Highlands Conference matchups, hosting the Owen Warlassies early in the week, followed by a short road trip to Ledger on Friday, Jan. 13, to take on the rival Mitchell Lady Mountaineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.