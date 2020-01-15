The Avery Lady Vikings experienced a roller coaster of emotions following a busy week of conference action, as the team fell short in a home matchup with the defending 2A state champion Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars, but battled back two nights later for a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Viking Gym over the Madison Lady Patriots for the team’s first conference win of the season.
Mountain Heritage 75, Avery 41
NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings faced a tall task when it welcomed the conference-leading Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars to Tommy Burleson Court on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Returning a number of players from its state championship team a season ago, Avery held Mountain Heritage in check for the opening four minutes of the game before the Lady Cougars found its rhythm and pulled away to take the win.
Baskets from Cora Lee Hollifield, Alexis Stines, Reagan Hughes and Tiffany Brocco accounted for the Big Red’s nine first-period points, but the Lady Cougars answered with nine points in the stanza from Kennedy Wilson, as well as a pair of three-pointers by teammate Hannah Ray and five points from Hannah Tipton to help the visitors take a 22-9 lead after eight minutes of play.
Mountain Heritage seized control of the matchup for good in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Vikings 17-4 in the period to take a 39-13 lead into the halftime locker room. Heritage netted 3 three-pointers in the frame, while Avery was only able to muster a field goal from Addie Beck and a pair of free throws for the quarter.
On a team with a number of offensive weapons, MHHS relied on a third scorer in the third quarter, as Hailey Evans heated up with a pair of three-point baskets and eight points overall in the quarter to help extend the Cougar advantage. Avery had its strongest offensive stanza in the third period, with three-pointers from Stines and Emree Hoilman, as well as a pair of baskets from Hughes and field goals from Brocco, Emma Wise and Lila Cantrell as Heritage took a 62-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
The clubs played virtually even over the course of the final eight minutes, with Avery’s Hughes scoring five of her team-high 11 points in the quarter, in addition to another Stines three-pointer and points from Brocco and Mari Maya.
Heritage’s Tipton, who is receiving numerous looks by Division I college programs, came off the bench in the matchup to add seven points as part of a game-high 23-point effort in leading the Lady Cougars to the conference win.
Stines scored nine points for the Lady Vikings, with six points from Brocco and four points from Hollifield. Wilson was the only other Mountain Heritage player in double figures with 13 points.
“Against Heritage, all I wanted to see was fight and heart from our kids. Rarely do you play a state championship-caliber team and I was proud of how our girls responded. I feel that they worked hard and kept fighting the entire game,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said after the game. “Some of our older players were able to score in the second half of that game which thankfully snowballed into the Madison game.”
Avery 38, Madison 36
NEWLAND — In contrast to the one-sided matchup earlier in the week, the contest between the Lady Vikings and Lady Patriots was a comeback story as the Big Red, trailing for most of the night against Madison, rallied from an eight-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to earn a two-point win on its home floor on Friday, Jan. 10.
Avery’s offense was slow getting out of the gates, as a Wise basket accounted for the only Lady Vikings points of the first quarter. Madison was unable to fully capitalize, however, due to stingy Avery defense and poor shooting, as the Lady Patriots only led by an 8-2 margin after eight minutes of action.
Both teams discovered a more deft shooting stroke in the second stanza, however. Beck made her presence felt in the paint with a pair of baskets in the quarter, while Hollifield drained a three-pointer and Maya added a traditional three-point play to help spark the Avery attack.
Madison countered with seven points in the stanza from post player Heaven Taylor, whose output helped the Lady Patriots to protect an 18-13 lead going into halftime.
As the second half transpired Avery attempted to cut into the Madison lead. Beck scored three baskets in the quarter as part of her team-high 10-point performance, with a pair of free throws by Maya and a point from Stines accounting for the Big Red offense for the period.
Madison managed to maintain its margin, though, as Taylor netted five points in the frame, along with buckets from Cara Shelton and Leah Sawyer that kept the Lady Vikings at arm’s length at 27-22 entering the fourth quarter.
The Patriots expanded their lead to 34-26 with 5:08 to play in the game thanks to five straight points from Nakaila Marler. Avery battled back, however, as the Lady Vikings forced Madison into a number of bad shots while capitalizing on its own offensive end. Stines found a hot hand with a pair of three-pointers, the latter of which gave the Big Red the lead at 35-34 with 2:27 remaining. Stines then scored and was fouled seconds later on Avery’s next possession to extend the lead to three at 37-34.
A Marler basket cut Avery’s lead to one with 1:40 to play, but a Hughes free throw in the final minute extended the Lady Viking lead to two. The Avery defense then finished the game strong, holding Madison scoreless the rest of the way to take the victory.
Stines scored nine points in the win, with seven from Maya and six points from Hollifield. Madison’s Taylor led all scorers with 14 points.
“I felt like we turned a corner against Alleghany over the Christmas break. We have some young kids who have come up from the JV team who are starting to get into the groove of the varsity game,” Phillips added. “Against Madison we were confident, but was afraid that our inability to put the ball in the basket could hurt us. Defensively we are a solid team but the only way to win basketball games is to outscore our opponents. We made some halftime adjustments and really started working the ball inside more, and once Addie got going it opened everything else up for our guards. Mari Maya and Cora Lee Hollifield lit a spark in our defense in the second half and we were able to affect Madison with our pressure. Alexis Stines hit two huge threes for us in the fourth quarter and Addie had some big rebounds for us down the stretch. I was very proud of their effort and for everything that the team did to win that game.”
Avery will continue conference play this week with a matchup on Friday, Jan. 17, against Owen in Swannanoa.
