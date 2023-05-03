NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings softball team took on the Warlassies from Owen on Tuesday, April 25, at its home field. Although the game ended with a 12-6 loss, there were some bright spots during the game.
Pitcher Kelli Blackburn played the first three innings. During the top of the third inning left fielder Emily Brigman caught a high fly ball to begin the outs for the inning. She also caught a fly ball for the final out.
Owen was up 6-0 by the top of the fourth when Coach Mike Shook made some adjustments to the lineup. Left fielder Brigman was moved to catcher and Addison Herbert went in at pitcher. Owen recorded a hit which scored runners from first and second, making the score 8-0. Several base hits later a few infield errors resulted in the Warlassies scoring three more runs in the top of the fourth.
The bottom of the fourth was filled with a flurry of base hits from the Lady Vikings. The Owen pitcher walked a runner with bases loaded giving the Lady Vikings its first run of the afternoon. With some good hitting by Avery, the Lady Vikings cut the Warlassies lead to 11-4 by the end of the inning.
After Owen was retired without any further runs in the top of the fifth inning, some solid base hits by the Lady Vikings in the bottom of the frame, including a double from Cora Lee Hollifield, brought the score to 11-6 at the end of five.
In the top of the sixth inning the Warlassies scored its final run making the score 12-6. The Lady Vikings went three up and three down behind the good pitching from Owen, as no additional scoring occurred from either team in the seventh and the game ended with a score of 12-6.
The final game of the season and for the Viking seniors will be played at home beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.