NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings softball team ended the season on a high note with victories in two out of three games. On Monday, May 1, they lost at Owen by a score of 5-0. However, the following day, on Tuesday, May 2, the Lady Vikings crushed the Mitchell Mountaineers by a score of 15-1. In the team’s regular-season home finale, Avery again defeated Mitchell for a season sweep, winning by an 8-4 final score.
A specialty of the evening was the banners that honored the three senior Avery players, Cora Lee Hollifield, Carolina Rose and Kelli Blackburn. Carolina Rose performed well as pitcher, holding the Mountaineers to only two runs during the first five innings. Hollifield contributed several base hits and stole second and third base during the third inning of the matchup. Fellow senior Blackburn was not in the lineup for the contest.
The Mountaineers kicked off the scoring in the first, but the Lady Vikings evened the score to 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Avery performed a thrilling squeeze, as the Lady Mountaineers runner was caught in a pickle between third base and home plate in order to record the final defensive out of the first inning.
Mitchell took the lead during the second inning to lead 2-1, but the Lady Vikings answered in the bottom of the third, scoring a pair of runs to take the lead at 3-2. Avery added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, widening its lead to 5-2 partly due a long fly ball by Emily Brigman for a triple.
Vikings head coach Mike Shook played relief pitcher Addison Herbert and new catcher Emily Brigman in the sixth inning. Mitchell managed to score one run to close the gap, but still trailed 5-3. During the bottom of the sixth inning, the Big Red added to its lead through a combination of strong base hits, alert base running and a long fly ball to center field to make the score 8-3.
During the top of the seventh inning the Lady Mountaineers had one last chance to erase Avery’s lead, but they were only able to come up with a single run in the inning with some solid base hits. Avery’s defense clamped down, however, retiring the final outs on short fly balls that were easily fielded to seal the win.
Avery finished its regular season with a 3-12 record, with a 2-10 mark in conference play.
