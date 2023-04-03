NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings softball team went down in defeat on Tuesday, March 28, by a score of 16-5 to the Draughn Lady Wildcats during an afternoon of constant and steady rain at ACHS. The pitchers from both teams continually requested ball changes in an effort to get a dry ball.
The first inning saw the Patriots building up a five-run lead before the Vikings got to the plate, with starting pitcher Kelli Blackburn on the mound. The inning ended with Avery scoring a pair of runs, but also left three runners on base to prevent an even greater inning.
Throughout the second inning, the Lady Vikings played good defense and held the Patriots to only two more runs. When at the plate, with some good hitting and taking advantage of DHS errors, the Vikings plated five runs. The Wildcats changed pitchers, which proved to be an effective strategy, as DHS managed to retire the side with Avery again leaving the bases loaded.
During the top of the third, the Lady Wildcats advanced to take a resounding lead, scoring eight runs in the frame to leave the Lady Vikings trailing by a score of 15-5. No additional scoring was done by Avery in the third to close the gap.
In the fourth inning, Avery made a call to the bullpen and brought on relief pitcher Carolina Rose, who held the Wildcats to only one more run. Centerfielder Addison Herbert was responsible for two outs with great catches, but the Lady Wildcats did manage to lace a home run. Draughn held the Lady Viking offense to only one run in the bottom of the fourth, and the game was called with Draughn earning the 11-run win.
The overall conference record of the Lady Vikings is 0-4 so far. Coach Mike Shook lamented that “too many errors are costing us games," and "we have left a lot of runners on base this season,” an issue that again appeared during the Draughn matchup.
The team traveled to Draughn on Friday, March 31, where the starting pitcher was Carolina Rose on the mound.
