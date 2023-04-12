NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings softball team hosted the Mountain Heritage Cougars on Tuesday, April 4. The girls lost to a much stronger team by a 20-3 final score in six innings.
The Lady Vikings held the Cougars to only three runs in the top of the first inning, but couldn’t manage to hit or score against a very strong Cougar pitcher. Mountain Heritage added five more runs in the top of the second, partly on the power of a two-run home run in the inning.
The Cougar pitching, with a backup of great fielding, resulted in a very quick three up and three down for the Lady Vikings.
Heads-up play by the Vikings resulted in no runs for Mountain Heritage in the third, while the Avery team rallied to score three runs. A few powerful infield hits put runners on base several times. The Vikings took advantage of some weaker pitching where a few runners were walked. Two runners were still left on base at the end of the inning.
During the fourth inning, AHS held the Cougars to only one run, plating on a home run. Several outs came as the result of Emily Brigman catching a fly ball in deep left field, an induced popfly out from Avery pitching and a strikeout.
Although the bottom of the fourth saw some action for the Lady Vikings, and they had some hits, they were unable to score and stranded two runners on base.---
A host of infield errors in the fifth inning gave the Cougars several runs and the score escalated to 12-3. Avery was unable to score in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut into the MHHS lead.
The top of the sixth saw the Cougars hit the team’s fourth home run of the game. This was followed by several more runs ending in the Mountain Heritage team building up their lead to 20-3.
The Lady Vikings started off the inning with a line drive base hit, putting a runner on first base. But the next two outs were the result of hitting into a double play. The game ended with the Lady Vikings coming up on the short end of the scoreboard for the game.
The Lady Vikings return to action when it will play Madison on the road on April 18 and return home to face the Lady Patriots on April 20.
