Avery Lady Vikings Soccer tangled with a pair of conference foes last week, traveling to Madison early in the week before hosting Owen later in the week for Senior Night.
Madison 2, Avery 0 (junior varsity)
MARSHALL — On Monday, May 2, the Lady Vikings traveled to take on the Lady Patriots of Madison. Before Avery had left, the Vikings learned that the games were pushed back an hour, and that the home side of the stadium had been condemned because of a sinkhole. Temporary bleachers were brought in for Avery and put on the home side on the track and the Patriots played from the visitors’ side.
The Junior Varsity team played first, taking the pitch for just their second game of the season. Both Avery teams were entering the competition a couple of players short, so it was fortunate that the weather wasn’t as warm as predicted. Except for a short four-minute period early in the first half, the Lady Viking JV played Madison well. In the 10th minute, an offsides call was missed and Madison’s Addy Sutherland was able to score. Four minutes later, Sarah Hedgecock scored making it 2-0. For the remainder of the first half, and all of the second, Avery was able to hold Madison scoreless. Avery outshot Madison in the second half by a 10-4 margin, but the Patriot keeper was able to make seven saves, as three of Avery’s shots were off-frame. Avery’s keeper, sophomore Kiyanna Arnette, made six saves in the match.
Some of the junior varsity players saw some action between the two JV games, playing with the varsity squad in a few games. The JV players had improved individually and as a team, and the improvement was noticeable. It is unfortunate that they hadn’t gotten to play the other games on their schedule, as two conference schools had to drop their JV squads at the beginning of the season.
The Lady Vikings JV squad who saw action Monday night were sophomores Kiyanna Arnette, Cynthia Romero, Kella Clark, Renn Herdklotz and Zyia Maya. The freshmen players were Lydia Crosby, Haley Tipton, Daphne Johnson, Maria Cana, Anaya Jackson, Noemy Garcia and Madeline Blum.
Madison 9, Avery 0 (varsity)
The varsity match followed, but the outcome was not as good. In the first game with Madison, it had been obvious that for some reason their top player, who had transferred in last year as a junior from Connecticut, was not trying to score. She set her teammates up beautifully and toward the end of the game scored a single goal before leaving the match.
In this game, Skye Fitzhugh had been given liberty to score at will, and she did. She secured what amounts to a double hat trick, as she scored four goals in the first half and added two more in the second. Several of her goals she received a ball from a teammate, or in one case, passed ahead to herself and outran the defense to score. For Fitzhugh’s fourth goal, she had to work very hard to get by Avery’s center back defender, sophomore Carter Peterson, and then she was challenged by sophomore keeper, Abby Miller.
Madison’s scores came in the second minute by Desi Rozeboom, who ran through the defense and got a shot off. Fitzhugh’s scores came in the 11th, 15th, 25th and 29th minutes, respectively. In the 30th minute, outside wing Sarah Davis, sporting blue hair this game, shot from the 25-yard line, almost to the sideline, and sent the ball to the far post for the sixth and final score of the first half.
Avery was able to keep Madison off the scoreboard for the final 10 minutes of the first half and for the first 10 minutes of the second half. In the 50th and 62nd minutes, Fitzhugh found the back of the net twice more. She outmaneuvered the defense for the first one, and went one-on-one with Miller. The second goal she got by the defense and sent in a beautiful shot from a distance.
In the 73rd minute, a foul was committed by Avery, resulting in a penalty kick for Madison. It would have been the ninth goal if Madison’s Zannah Sharp made the shot, but she could not convert as her shot hit the frame of the goal and was cleared by the Avery defense. Not to be denied a goal, Sharp was able to score three minutes later, in the 76th minute of the game, to trigger the NCHSAA nine-goal differential mercy rule.
Avery’s keeper Miller was kept very busy throughout the game, earning 12 saves on Madison’s 35 shots. Fourteen shots were off the mark but 21 were on frame. The Avery defense did an excellent job of keeping their line, earning nine offsides calls in the first half and another six in the second half.
Owen 7, Avery 0
NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings didn’t have long to recoup from its matchup with Madison, as the Big Red was expecting to host the other 2A school in the WHC, Owen, on Thursday, May 5. On Wednesday, May 4, a number of key players were helping out the track team by participating in the conference championship meet, leaving Tuesday as the only day with a full team practice, minus a few who had to recover from the previous night’s match. The game with Owen was Senior Night, and because it had been rescheduled due to the track meet, there were only two referees available instead of three, and the game got moved back an hour to allow the two referees to call the match.
Six seniors were honored before the game, as this would be their last home game at Avery High School. The field at MacDonald Stadium is scheduled to begin renovations in a matter of days, and any home playoff games will take place at Lees-McRae College. Avery’s soccer seniors recognized included the following: Baker Bumgarner, daughter of David and Mary Bumgarner of Banner Elk; Brook Cheuvront, daughter of April and Steve Cheuvront of Newland; Emily Flores, daughter of Rosa and Felipe Flores of Newland; Ruby Garcia, daughter of Hilaria Garcia and Lazaro Garcia of Pineola; Marisol Guzman, daughter of Teresa Garcia and Eusebio Guzman of Newland; and Mari Maya, daughter of Angel Maya of Newland.
One of the disadvantages of having only two referees is that there are not side referees, who have fewer things to call and are specifically tasked with making the offsides calls. The referee on Avery’s side of the field, after calling several offsides calls, warned Coach Lyons that he had other things to look out for and wouldn’t catch all the offsides. This proved all too true, as all three goals made by Owen in the first half started with a player appearing to be offsides. Avery’s defense got accustomed to offsides being called, and it took the side awhile to realize it wasn’t going to be called frequently in the match.
The first two Owen goals were made by Mattie Lehman in the 18th and 19th minutes, respectively. A teammate passed the ball forward and Lehman was waiting for the pass and went one-on-one with keeper Abby Miller. The third goal, scored in the 33rd minute, was sent to Kaylee Allison, who took the ball deep to the right side and shot to the far-left corner of the goal, leaving the halftime score 3-0 in favor of the Warlassies.
In the second half, Avery was better prepared for the offsides play, and Owen had to come up with some other ways to score. In the 51st minute, a teammate dropped the ball back to Abby Reitzel, who shot and scored. In the 60th minute, Allison netted her second goal of the evening, sending a shot in low and straight ahead, into the far-right corner of the goal. In the 61st minute, and again in the 64th minute, Lehmann scored two additional goals, both shots from the right side of the goal to the far post. Avery was able to shut down the scoring at that point for the final 16 minutes of the match.
The Lady Vikings traveled to Mitchell for its final regular season match on Monday, May 9, a matchup at Bowman Middle School. Mitchell High School has already began construction work on a new high school field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.