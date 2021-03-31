MARSHALL — The Lady Vikings departed to Marshall and took on the Lady Patriots of Madison last week on a beautiful, blue sky kind of day with unexpectedly warm temperatures.
Avery had an early miscue, which the Lady Patriots took advantage of and scored. With grit and determination, the Lady Vikings evened the score six minutes later, as freshman Campbell Moody sent the ball to fellow midfielder, sophomore Emree Hoilman, on the 30-yard line. Hoilman worked the ball past several Patriot defenders to take the shot, tying the score at 1-1.
Both teams battled back and forth for the next 25 minutes before Avery was called for a card. Madison took the free kick from about 30 yards out and scored. Both Madison scores were off the foot of a junior transfer who was the key player for the Lady Patriots. With just a couple minutes left in the half, Moody and Hoilman managed to connect once again to tie the score at two goals apiece. After receiving the ball from Moody, Hoilman got around defenders and a downed keeper to find the back of the net. The half ended with the score knotted at 2-2.
At halftime, the coaches discovered that Avery’s freshman keeper, Abby Miller, had sustained an injury to her knee when a Madison player collided with her early in the first half. To save her knee, goal kicks were taken by others in the second half. On one of the kicks, as an Avery defender took the kick, the back line was weakened. Madison striker Amber Hernandez won the goal kick, took the ball in and scored in the 57th minute.
In the 60th minute, the Madison transfer player scored again, making the score 4-2 in favor of the Lady Patriots.
Avery was not finished, though. In the 66th minute, junior midfielder Marisol Guzman got the ball to senior wing Reagan Hughes, who pealed a beautiful shot just over the fingertips of Madison’s keeper, getting the Lady Vikings back in the game at 4-3.
Still down by a goal, Avery continued to struggle to get the ball through the Madison defense. Avery’s keeper had numerous saves, including one where Miller bobbled the ball before securing it on the goal line for a big save. In the closing minutes of the game, Madison’s Hernandez was able to take another shot that found the net to make the score 5-3.
In the last two minutes of the match, Madison received a corner kick, the team’s third in the second half, and the ball ended up in front of the goal and subsequently glanced off an Avery player into the goal to close the scoring at 6-3.
In spite of the score, the Avery coaches feel like it was a much closer game than the score indicated. As a very young team, the Lady Vikings made and learned from a couple of critical mistakes that Madison, a more experienced, older team, capitalized on. Most of the game, Avery was in it with Madison, however.
Avery has two big home games this week, as it hosted Polk on Monday, March 29, and hosted Owen on Tuesday, March 30, with both matches starting at 6 p.m.
The Lady Vikings have a couple players back from Covid protocols and, once again, the team will be looking at new combinations of players. The team hopes that Miller will be back in the goal, while the club also is keeping another team member lifted up in prayer as she recovers from foot surgery.
