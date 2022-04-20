NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings of Avery High School only had one match this week, and it was a non-conference return match with the Lady Vikings of North Wilkes. With a big win in the first match, and it being the week before Spring Break, it can be hard to take a contest seriously, but the Avery Lady Vikings came out to win, and win they did.
It took Avery 14 minutes to break through for the first score. Mari Maya passed the ball forward on the left to Ava Schmidinger who took the ball and positioned herself to shoot a bullet to the back of the net. Although Avery continued to dominate play, keeping the ball deep in the North Wilkes side of the field, it took another nine minutes before Avery and Schmidinger struck again. Fellow midfielder Emree Hoilman passed the ball to Schmidinger for the assist. Just two minutes later, Schmidinger earned a hat trick by scoring her third goal of the match – all in the first half. She won a goal kick sent by the North Wilkes goalkeeper, and returned it to sender and onto the back of the net. The score remained 3-0 Avery into the halftime break.
Emma Wise opened up the scoring again, five minutes into the second half, in the 45th minute of the match, off a corner kick. Avery’s coaches had spent time recently working on taking advantage of set pieces, especially corner kicks. Avery has several players who send beautiful balls into the goal face on corner kicks, and the coaches wanted to capitalize on that asset. Emree Hoilman took the corner kick and Wise was able to put the ball into the goal.
Four minutes later, Emily Flores passed a ball forward to Maya, who had to get around a couple of defenders before shooting a beautiful ball into the back of the net. In the 50th minute, just a minute later, Ellie Hayes pushed the ball forward to Flores, who at first looked like she was crossing the ball into a fellow player, but instead, her ball went into the far side of the goal. This was the Big Red’s sixth and final goal of the evening.
The coaches moved defensive players up to give them an opportunity to score and brought in subs throughout the remainder of the game. Several players came close to scoring, but the North Wilkes defense was able to make a few saves.
Avery was happy to head into its Spring Break with a non-conference win. The club is 6-3 on the season overall, and are 3-2-0 in Western Highlands Conference matchups, while boasting a 3-0 record against the other 1A teams in the conference.
Following Spring Break, the Lady Vikings will meet each of the five WHC opponents in rematches. They will play Draughn (April 27) and Mountain Heritage (April 28) in home matches for the first week back in action.
