NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings soccer team had two games last week at MacDonald Stadium.
On Tuesday, March 21, in its first conference matchup, the Lady Vikings hosted the Lady Cougars of Mountain Heritage for a dry but very chilly game. The Lady Viking team was short two senior starters due to injury and illness, but that didn’t hold the team back. In the ninth minute, the Lady Vikings drew first blood, when senior Emree Hoilman crossed the ball into the middle of the field, and freshman Lily Flores sent the ball low into the left corner.
The play went back and forth for most of the remainder of the first half, until the 31st minute. Senior Ava Schmidinger collected a loose ball from the Cougars defense and found the back of the net. The score remained 2-0 Avery for the rest of the first half.
In the 53rd minute, Hoilman earned her second assist of the night, sending the ball long, over the Cougar defensive line, and Schmidinger’s speed got her to the ball first, and again, she placed it in the back of the net. Ten minutes later, Schmidinger scored again, for the hat trick. A teammate crossed the ball in and Schmidinger had time to place a clean shot into the net.
The final score was 4-0 in favor of Avery. If not for the Heritage keeper, Maddie Hughes, the Lady Vikings would have had several more goals. Hughes did an excellent job in goal. The Viking coaches were able to put a number of subs in, giving them valuable game experience as the game transpired.
On Friday, March 24, the Lady Vikings hosted the Lady Huskies from Ashe County on a beautiful spring evening. The Lady Huskies came into the game undefeated on the season, with only three goals scored against them in six matches.
The Lady Vikings not only had the two starters previously missing still out, but also two more, including the three-year starting keeper. The Avery squad rose to the occasion and fought hard the entire game. Avery took control of the ball early and gave the Lady Huskies a scare as they shot first on goal.
However, it was the Ashe squad who got on the scoreboard first, and often. In the first half, it was the Alexis Dawson show, as the speedy junior midfielder was able to find the back of the net three times in the first half. Twice she outran the defense and went one-on-one with Avery’s keeper, freshman Lily Flores. Flores hasn’t played in goal for more than two years, yet with only an hour’s warmup, played as if she was in goal every day. With good instincts and good leadership skills, Flores made many saves, but Ashe had more than one offensive weapon.
Dawson scored in the seventh, 10th and 25th minutes of the first half. After 40 minutes of play, the score was Ashe leading 3-0.
In the second half, Dawson scored in the 43rd minute and, five minutes later, Ellie Cable, a freshman forward, made the score 5-0 Ashe. In the 50th and 57th minutes, senior forward Morgan Phipps added a pair of goals, making the score 7-0. It looked like that would be the final score as the clock wore down and no time was left on the scoreboard. In soccer, the referee keeps the official clock on the field and play went on for another minute or so of stoppage time. In the final moments, Dawson struck again, making the final score Ashe 8, Avery 0.
In spite of the score, the Lady Vikings played as if the game were on the line. They had several runs at goal but were never able to finish.
The Lady Vikings will be back in action on Monday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 29. Both games are home games at 5 p.m. The Lady Vikings will have a two-week break from game action, returning to action on Monday, April 17, again at 5 p.m., for the team’s last home game until Senior Night.
