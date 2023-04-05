NEWLAND — Once again the Lady Vikings had a week with two home matches, Monday, March 27, against the Lady Wildcats of Draughn and on Wednesday, March 29, against the Lady Patriots of Madison. Both days were very bright, beautiful days, with strong breezes which kept the temperatures chilly.
In Monday’s matchup with Draughn, both teams were pretty evenly matched, as both made drives on goal and each defense denied the other team. The Lady Wildcats took advantage of an Avery handball foul by scoring on the ensuing free kick. Draughn sent a hard shot into the goal face, which Avery junior keeper Abby Miller stopped, but the ball rebounded off of her before she could corral it. Draughn took advantage of the loose ball and scored in the 26th minute. In the 34th minute, Avery almost evened the score when Ava Schmidinger took a shot on goal, which was deflected by the Draughn defense and went out of bounds. Avery was not able to capitalize on the earned corner kick. The half ended with Draughn holding a 1-0 lead.
The second half was more of the same back-and-forth action, but once again Draughn was able to take advantage of a defensive lapse by Avery in not clearing the ball from the face of its goal following a Lady Wildcat corner kick. In the jumble of action in front of the goal, Draughn once again found the back of the Avery net, scoring in the 54th minute of the match. Neither team was able to finish any of their several offensive drives to make any further change to the score in the remaining 26 minutes, as Draughn preserved a 2-0 win.
Avery was again missing the senior leadership of Annabelle Hayes on defense. However, Coach Jim Shapiro was very pleased with the play of two sophomores who helped take up the slack. Lydia Crosby and Haley Tipton “filled in admirably” and “showed some aggressive, positive play.” He also added that they have “demonstrated growth and maturity this season.”
Back on the pitch on Wednesday, March 29, Avery hosted Madison in their first clash of the season. Madison is always a worthy opponent, and they had many returning players. Avery had two key offensive players out due to illness, in addition to Hayes. Senior Captain Ava Schmidinger is the glue that holds the team together, with her ability to play effectively anywhere on the field. Coach Shapiro was really pleased with the play of freshman Riley Adams.
“She stepped in (for Schmidinger) to provide a lot of positive energy up top, particularly in the first half,” Shapiro said. “(The whole team) came out with a lot of energy in the first half and dominated possession.” Shapiro went on to note that there were several opportunities that were wasted in front of the Madison goal. The score after the first half was Madison 2, Avery 1. First-half scoring started in the first minute of play, when Madison recovered the ball from an Avery offensive drive and took the ball up the field, where junior Amber Hernandez scored. The next 20 minutes were a standoff until Madison was called for a handball in the box. Senior Emree Hoilman took the penalty kick and sent the ball into the lower left of the goal, far out of Madison’s keeper Maddie Bean’s reach to equal the match at 1-1. In the 32nd minute, there was another battle in front of the Avery goal, with keeper Abby Miller making a save and sending the ball out. Unfortunately, Madison’s Marissa Massey collected the ball and sent a long shot back into the goal, making the score 2-1 in favor of the Lady Patriots.
Madison came out of halftime with more aggression and as the game progressed, so did their confidence. One of Miller’s outstanding saves in the game came off a Madison corner kick. The corner shot hit the post of the Avery goal and bounced off of it. Miller was able to grab the ball before anyone could take a shot. Not long after, in the 25th minute of the second half, Madison struck again when junior Desi Roseboom was able to move the ball through Avery’s defense and take a shot from the right side of the field. Three minutes later, senior Joanna Cady sent a ball through the air to the back of the net, for the final score of the evening in the 4-1 Madison victory.
According to Madison stats, the Lady Patriots took 34 shots during the game. Given that a number of those shots were not on target, it still leaves a large number of times that Avery’s keeper, Miller, had to handle the ball, if not make a save. Avery hopes to have all of the sick and injured players back on the field and give Madison a strong rematch. Currently, Madison and Owen are tied for first in WHC play, with 3-0 records. Draughn is third with a 2-1 mark, while Avery stands fourth with a 1-2 conference mark.
The Lady Vikings will next be in action when they host Owen on Monday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 19, Avery will travel to Mitchell. Both games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.