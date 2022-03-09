The Lady Vikings soccer season had trouble getting started because eight members of the team were still involved with postseason basketball tournaments for the first two weeks of soccer season. And then add the weather — snow, cold, heavy rain — and you have the usual start to spring soccer. Needless to say, the coaches would have liked to have had at least a few more days of practice with the full team before boarding the bus on Thursday, March 3, for the first game of the season at Ashe.
Ashe 4, Avery 2
JEFFERSON — Ashe is always a strong opponent, and had already played a game. They had a big surprise, however, when Avery scored a goal less than a minute into the match. Avery had the ball first and quickly got it in front of Ashe’s goal, where senior striker Mari Maya passed the ball to junior striker Emree Hoilman, to go ahead 1-0.
Neither team was able to get another ball in the goal for the next 23 minutes, and although Avery dominated play for most of the first half, Ashe was awarded a corner kick in the 24th minute. Junior captain Jezik Martin took the corner kick for Ashe and found a teammate (No. 42, not listed on the starting roster and was a substitute player) in front of the goal who scored. The game remained tied 1-1 until the second half.
Eight minutes into the second half, Ashe was awarded a free kick off an Avery foul. Senior Lady Huskies basketball star Jayden Jones took the free kick and found the back of the net for the go-ahead goal and a 2-1 Huskies lead.
Twelve minutes later, Avery had another surprise for Ashe. Sophomore defender Tate Puckett sent a high ball from the back line, which was beyond the midfield. The ball took a high bounce when it hit, and bounced over the keeper who had come out from goal to meet the ball. The ball bounced into the goal before the keeper could recover and catch up with it. Puckett’s score tied the match up at 2-2.
Six minutes later, Ashe’s Martin was able to work the ball past a couple defenders and score for Ashe’s first score not off a foul or a set play. In the 77th minute, Avery was called for a questionable handball in the penalty area. The officials were unable to assign the handball to any Avery player, but awarded Ashe a penalty kick nonetheless. Martin took the kick and sent the ball into the back of the net to account for the final margin of victory in a 4-2 Ashe County victory.
Although disappointed about the final result, the Avery coaches were very pleased with the team’s play, and that the defense only allowed one goal from the field. Avery’s back line played a solid game, and were responsible for the four offsides calls against Ashe.
The back line is anchored by sophomore center back Carter Peterson. Puckett plays one of the outside backs, while junior Annabelle Hayes holds down the other side. Avery’s second-year keeper is sophomore Abby Miller.
Avery 8, North Wilkes 0
The Lady Vikings had a quick turnaround before the club hit the pitch again the very next day, as the Lady Vikings traveled to North Wilkes for its second game of the season on Friday, March 4.
Avery came out fired up and ready to play. Once again Avery scored first when, in the 12th minute, Emree Hoilman sent Mari Maya a pass. Maya wasn’t open to shoot and passed the ball on to senior midfielder Marisol Guzman, who placed the ball behind the keeper and in the net.
Three minutes later, Avery found the back of the net again. Against Ashe, Avery earned only one corner kick all match, but on its fourth corner kick against North Wilkes, Hoilman sent a perfectly placed kick through the keeper’s fingers and into the goal to make the score 2-0.
Three additional minutes later, in the match’s 18th minute, Hoilman was once again part of another scoring opportunity when she found junior Ava Schmidinger, who scored Avery’s third goal of the night.
Although it took a little longer, Avery found the back of the net one more time in the first half. Senior midfielder Emily Flores passed the ball forward to Maya, who scored in the 36th minute, giving the Avery Lady Vikings a 4-0 halftime advantage
Avery’s head coach Missy Lyons was very pleased with the unselfish teamwork and the intensity shown by the team in the first half. The coaches challenged the players to work on a few things, to not let up the intensity and to make the second half even better than the first, which they did.
Approximately 13 minutes into the second half, Avery again found the back of the net, as Hoilman scored her second goal of the evening. She had the ball about 20 yards out, right in front of the goal and shot. Eight minutes later, Schmidinger had the goal in her sights on the right side of the goal and sent the ball into the net on a shallow angle.
Less than a minute later, Hoilman earned a hat trick with her third goal of the evening. Before the coaches could get the scorers out of the game, Schmidinger also earned a hat trick, coming in the 64th minute.
For the rest of the match, the back line and the keeper were the only starters in the lineup. A number of substitutes all got significant playing time, which gave the coaches a valuable chance early in the season to see them play in live game action. The back line helped keep the game a shutout for keeper Abby Miller, who had five saves in the win and no goals allowed. North Wilkes keeper Isabella Wyatt had 12 saves, but also allowed AHS players to score eight times in the 8-0 Avery victory.
Avery has its first home game on Friday, March 18, a rematch with Ashe. In the meantime, the coaches are looking forward to almost two weeks of practice, hopefully with good weather, to build on the game experiences. Avery will have junior varsity games with schools who have JV teams. With more than 30 players, it will be the only way to get good playing time for all of the 20-plus freshmen and sophomores.
