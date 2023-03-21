NEWLAND — The Avery Lady Vikings soccer team has almost completed its non-conference part of the schedule and had a tough start to the season, playing two perennially top 1A soccer schools. Polk and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, who also both used to be in Avery’s conference, were each played twice. All four games were lost, with the home rematches being closer games. The Lady Vikings also traveled to Caldwell County to play West Caldwell, coming away with a 3-1 win.
Lady Vikings head coach Jim Shapiro has been involved in coaching soccer for decades, much of it in the state of New York. Since he moved to the area in 2020, he has been coaching with the High Country Soccer Association along with the girls team at Avery High School.
The Lady Vikings return numerous players to its 26-player roster, including five starters from last year’s team, and three other starters who were injured most or all of last season. They lost a would-be starter this season to ongoing concussion protocols. The Lady Vikings gained six freshmen and four upperclassmen. There are seven seniors on the team, including two who just joined the team this year. The senior Lady Vikings are Abigail Crosby, Emma Wise, Annabelle Hayes, Ava Schmidinger, Emree Hoilman, who have all been on the team since their freshman year, along with Hope Howell and Maria Franca who joined the team this year.
Avery played a home game against Polk on a rainy Friday evening with the usual challenges of a wet field and wet soccer balls. The Lady Wolverines got on the board in the 11th minute, but the Lady Vikings’ defense kept the Wolverines out of the net for the remainder of the half. The Avery offense made several good runs throughout the game, getting a few good looks at the goal.
The second half started with the Lady Wolverines finding the back of the net in the first minute of play. The Avery squad settled down and made Polk work hard to get its own shots on goal and to ward off Avery’s offensive attacks. With six minutes left in the game, Avery did not get a loose ball in front of the goal cleared and Polk scored its third and final goal of the evening.
The Lady Vikings have a long stretch of games at home, with both games this week at home. On Tuesday, March 21, the Lady Vikings host the Lady Cougars of Mountain Heritage in its first Western Highlands Conference match of the season. Game time is 5 p.m. On Thursday, March 24, Avery has its last non-conference game of the season, with the Lady Huskies of Ashe coming to MacDonald Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. match. To finish out March, Avery will host Draughn on Monday, March 27, and Madison on Wednesday, March 29. Both games are at 5 p.m.
Since some schools in the conference take spring break the week before Easter and some games the week after, there are no games scheduled for the first two weeks of April.
