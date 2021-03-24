SYLVA — The 2021 Lady Viking soccer team canceled its first game because several of the players were following Covid protocols, and the coaches had kept the team from practice for a week to try to nip any further players being exposed at school or practice.
The team eventually was able to open its season in Sylva, home to Western Carolina University, to face the Lady Mustangs of Smoky Mountain.
The Lady Mustangs had already started its season with a scrimmage and a game, while the young Lady Vikings were glad to be opening its season with a non-conference match.
This year’s squad is coached by Missy Lyons, in her fourth year at the helm. The current seniors were freshmen when she began. Coach Lyons continues to be assisted by Austin Lyons and Serena Smith.
The team is well-balanced between the classes, although the sophomores are almost like freshmen, in that their 2020 season was halted after two games last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Lady Vikings were 2-0 last year and had hoped to be able to continue where they left off. Six of the freshmen and sophomores play travel soccer, while additional players have a good deal of soccer experience.
Unfortunately, the game in Sylva was not a win, but it was a good game by and for the Lady Vikings. With Covid protocols, the team has not played as defensively in practice as is needed and the team benefited from playing against the strong defense of the Lady Mustangs. Also, with a young team and missing most of last year, the team continues to learn lessons on better communication and knowing their teammates’ abilities.
The team was fortunate to get in a mostly dry game on a wet day. There was one sprinkle period in the first half and a short rain in the second half. The skies opened up as the final whistle blew, however.
The Lady Mustangs got on the board early in the first half on a miscue by the Lady Vikings. Freshman keeper Abby Miller came out to cut off the threat and Hadley Huffman slipped in a shot behind Miller for a 1-0 SM lead. The teams played fairly even soccer for most of the half until the Mustangs earned its second corner kick of the half. Huffman got the ball off the kick and passed it to teammate Natalie Parris, who was alone on the far side of the goal, firing a shot into the back of the net to build a 2-0 lead.
The score remained unchanged for the remainder of the opening half and much of the second 40 minutes. In the 68th minute, Addison Holt was able to give the Lady Mustangs a 3-0 lead with a goal, which is served as the final score for the match.
The Lady Vikings are scheduled for a pair of games this week, opening conference play at home on Tuesday, March 23, against Mountain Heritage, a date change from the originally scheduled match. On Wednesday, March 24, the team will travel to Madison. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m., and fans are welcomed and appreciated.
