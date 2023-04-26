The Avery Lady Viking soccer team returned from Spring Break and had a game on the club’s first day back without any practices. Owen came into the match having had a week back in action following its own Spring Break and a big win over a rival school in the Asheville area. Owen is currently second in the Western Highlands Conference, having recently dropped a close match to Madison.
Owen 6, Avery 1
Avery was able to play with Owen for the first half, even after giving up a goal in the 10th minute, when senior Olivia Kadens lifted the ball into the air and sent it just above keeper Abby Miller’s outstretched fingers. Owen wasn’t able to find the back of the goal again until the final play of the first half. Junior Abby Reitzel put a nicely placed shot in the far corner of the goal, just out of Miller’s reach, to give the Warlassies a 2-0 halftime lead.
Avery’s lack of game play for two weeks caught up with them in the second half, when Owen took control of the match. Avery’s defense worked hard to limit Owen, but the rust and lack of conditioning caused by the time off was too much to overcome.
Owen earned one goal off a penalty kick and another was a beautiful header off of a corner kick. All in all, with many shots on goal and some beautiful saves from Avery’s junior keeper Miller, Owen scored four times in the second half.
Avery managed a goal of its own in the final minutes in the match, when senior Hope Howell was able to get the ball forward to fellow senior Emree Hoilman for the score.
Avery 6, Mitchell 0
Two days later, Avery took its first bus trip in several weeks, traveling to Mitchell to take on the Lady Mountaineers. Coach Shapiro was very pleased with the Lady Vikings bounce-back performance at Mitchell.
“Having finally shaken off the rust from Spring Break, Avery came out flying from the start,” he said, giving sophomore defender Haley Tipton credit for “setting the tone, winning numerous tackles and consistently beating Mitchell players to loose balls.”
With constant pressure on the Mitchell net, senior Ava Schmidinger opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Schmidinger added two more goals in the first half for a hat trick. Senior Emree Hoilman scored in the first half also, making the halftime score 4-0 in Avery’s favor.
Avery was comfortable enough at halftime to let junior goalkeeper Miller come out of the goal to play defensive center midfield in the second half. Sophomore Yadhira Leon-Pahuamba made her debut as the Lady Viking goalkeeper. Coach Shapiro complemented both on their play.
“She played like she’d been there all year,” the coach said of Miller in the field. “She controlled the midfield and distributed the ball to our attack.” Of Leon-Pahuamba, Shapiro noted, “Yadhira also looked comfortable in her new position. She was not pressed much by Mitchell, but did get involved when our defenders played the ball back for her to clear the ball forward.”
Avery attempted 25 shots while Mitchell did not record a shot on net. Avery’s Schmidinger connected on a fourth goal of her own in the second half, and junior Cynthia Romero concluded the scoring with a shot from distance for her first goal of the season. Hope Howell, Lydia Crosby and Campbell Moody picked up assists against Mitchell.
This game concludes the first round of conference play. Avery is currently in fourth place with a 2-3 Western Highlands Conference record. The Lady Vikings will be away for both matches coming up. On Monday, April 24, the team traveled to Burnsville to take on the Lady Cougars, and ventures to Valdese on Wednesday, April 26, to challenge the Lady Wildcats on Draughn’s home field. Kickoff at Draughn is set for 5 p.m.
