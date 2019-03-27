NEWLAND — On a cold and chilly Wednesday, March 20, the Avery Lady Vikings hosted Draughn High School in a non-conference match. Both the Lady Vikings and Draughn sent balls up and down the field at various times throughout the match, but the Lady Wildcats emerged with a 5-1 win.
Avery had several key players out the night of the game, including Sara Hawkins, who was out from a previous injury and Bridgette Jarrell, who suffered a head injury during the course of the match.
“It has been hard to get in a flow with so many starters and key subs out,” assistant coach Serena Smith said. “On the other hand, we have played lots of subs to try and find out their capabilities.”
In the eighth minute of the match, Draughn’s Gunnar Hudson managed to break through the Avery defensive line and take a shot on Avery’s goal. The initial shot was blocked by goalkeeper Hannah Ruth Crosby, but the ball was not cleared and a rebound shot slipped into the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Avery kept their heads held high as they sent the ball back down the field, defeating Draughn’s defense and taking a shot on the goal. However, despite the keeper being unable to reach the shot, the ball sailed just wide, denying Avery the chance to square the match.
In the 35th minute of the match, Draughn sent the ball over the defensive line as Haley Lowman rushed after it. Lowman was able to outrun Avery’s defense, creating a one-on-one with Crosby. Lowman managed to strike a ball into the goal to make the score 2-0 at halftime in favor of Draughn.
The score did not affect Avery as they rushed out onto the field after halftime. In the second half Crosby saved four balls, while the Avery offense began possessing the ball more consistently and getting a harder foot underneath the ball.
At the 58th minute, Draughn added to its score when Lowman once again broke through Avery’s defense and sent a shot across the side of the net with a score 3-0. Six minutes later Draughn’s Brittany Hathaway scored off a bending corner kick. Avery struggled to see the shot due to glare of the sun and it flew into the goal for a 4-0 advantage.
In the 68th minute, Lowman netted a hat trick, as she scored from the 20-yard line. Crosby was able to deflect the ball with her fingertips, but was not able to stop the high ball from finding the goal for a 5-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Avery High freshmen Mari Maya was trampled in Draughn’s box, and a penalty shot was awarded. Megan Shell took the kick and buried the shot into the left hand side of the goal to prevent the shutout and put the Lady Vikings on the board. Avery had many good push-outs and shots on Draughn’s goal, but was unable to draw any closer than the final score.
Avery traveled later in the week to Black Mountain to take on the Owen Warlassies in Western Highlands Conference play, falling by a final match score of 7-0.
Crosby made 16 saves in the match, while Owen enjoyed a 8-1 advantage on corner kicks and the Warlassies committed nine offsides fouls to only one for the Lady Vikings.
Avery faced Owen in a rematch at MacDonald Stadium earlier this week, and travels to Columbus to take on Polk County in conference action this Thursday, March 28.
