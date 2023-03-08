NEWLAND — Avery girls soccer took to the pitch last week to open its Spring 2023 schedule with a pair of non-conference contests, traveling to Avondale to take on Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on March 1, then hosted TJCA in a rematch at MacDonald Stadium on Thursday, March 2.
The first matchup was all Gryphons, as TJCA pulled away for a 7-0 win on its home turf. TJCA freshman Ella Duncan led the way for the home team as she scored three goals during the match in claiming the victory.
Avery surrendered six first-half goals, but only gave up one goal in the second 40 minutes. With something positive to build on during Wednesday’s encounter, the Lady Vikings played a much improved contest in the rematch between the clubs the following day in Newland, as TJCA battled to claim a 3-0 win over the Big Red.
TJCA broke the ice with a goal by Daniela Byers in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead, a score that remained unchanged for the remainder of the first half.
Avery’s defense played tenaciously in the first half and marked the TJCA offensive threats well behind the play of its seniors Abigail Crosby, Annabelle Hayes, Emree Hoilman, Hope Howell, Ava Schmidinger and Emma Wise. The Lady Vikings also found itself with a couple of first-half scoring opportunities, but were unable to bury a shot on goal into the net in the opening 40 minutes.
The teams played to a stalemate for much of the second half before the Gryphons broke through for a second goal late in the second half from Sophie Smart to staked the visitors to a 2-0 advantage. Duncan added a goal in the closing minutes of the match to provide the final three-goal margin.
Avery returned to the pitch this week when it traveled to Polk County on March 6, and returns home for a pair of matchups, facing West Caldwell in continued non-conference action on Wednesday, March 15, and hosting Polk in a rematch on Friday, March 17.
