NEWLAND — It is not that uncommon to see a soccer match stopped prior to its official full-time conclusion, as issues like inclement weather and the NCHSAA nine-goal mercy rule can at times stop a match prior to the scoreboard registering :00 on the clock.
However, during its matchup on Friday, March 18, against the Ashe County Lady Huskies at MacDonald Stadium, Avery’s match was stopped as the Lady Vikings led 2-0 with more than 22 minutes remaining in the second half, after the Lady Huskies head coach received a red card for protesting an official’s call and proceeded to pull the visiting team from the field to end the contest.
The match began later than scheduled due to miscommunication by the game officials association who had canceled their booking of the match before rescheduling and arriving an hour late. Due to that and additional circumstances, the match was shortened to two 30-minute halves with a five-minute halftime intermission.
Avery opened the scoring on a damp evening in the 14th minute, as junior Ava Schmidinger dribbled the ball into a scoring position and pealed a shot, which caromed off the Ashe keeper and back to Schmidinger, who then capitalized on her second opportunity to bury the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Lady Viking advantage.
In the 27th minute, the Lady Vikings again threatened the Ashe net. Cyntia Romero sent a ball forward to Emily Flores, who crossed the ball toward the center of the pitch, where Schmidinger maneuvered the ball around a pair of Lady Huskies defenders and tallied her second goal of the match, doubling Avery’s lead to 2-0 before the teams played the remainder of the half at a stalemate.
The Lady Vikings pressure prevented the Lady Huskies from attempting a shot through the duration of the first half, compared to six shots on goal by the Big Red.
As the second half unfolded, Ashe managed to take one shot on goal which sailed wide, while Avery managed another pair of shots in the abbreviated half. Just eight minutes into play following intermission, following an offside call whistled against Ashe, a conversation ensued between the Ashe bench and officials, which resulted in a red card issued to the team’s coach. Following a delay for consultation by the officiating crew, the Ashe team opted to pick up their belongings from their team bench and left the playing area, forfeiting the match to cause the early conclusion.
Avery took four corner kicks in the match, while Abby Miller recorded a clean sheet in goal. The Lady Vikings improved its record to 2-1 overall on the young season. AHS opens Western Highlands Conference play this week with a road match at Mountain Heritage early in the week,, followed by a match at Draughn on Monday, March 28.
