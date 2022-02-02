Avery Lady Vikings basketball began a frantic stretch of games leading up to the conference tournament, taking the hardwood for three games last week against the top two teams in the Western Highlands Conference, including back-to-back games on consecutive nights against the Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars.
Rosman 81, Avery 48ROSMAN — Playing without a trio of starters, Avery made the sizable road trip to Transylvania County on Monday, Jan. 24, to take on a one-loss Rosman club that entered the contest with its only setback a loss at Mountain Heritage earlier in the season.
The Lady Tigers opened the game strong offensively as it almost doubled-up the Big Red on the scoreboard in taking a 29-14 advantage after one quarter. RHS continued its dominating play on the court for the remainder of the first half, as Avery was outscored 20-9 in the second period to trail 49-23 at the halftime break.
Avery found a measure of offense coming out of the locker room to play the third quarter, but Rosman continued to lean on its roster that boasted only one player scoring outside of its starting five players for the contest. Rosman outpaced the Lady Vikings by a 20-14 edge on the scoreboard to lead 69-37 after three quarters and went on to earn the 33-point win.
Forward Anaya Jackson led the Lady Vikings with 20 points, while Khloe Burleson chipped in with 10 points. Rosman sophomore Alissa Cheek led all scorers with 38 points. Cheek averages more than 20 points per contest this season. Four other Lady Tigers scored in double figures, including Kyndall Harrison (15), Reagan Chapman (13) and Lexi Powell (11).
“We did a great job of breaking their press, but they just shot lights out,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said after the game. “Their sophomore guard lit us up from the three-point line, even when we were playing good defense.”
Despite the setback, the game gave the coaching staff the time to scout its reserve players under pressure situations against a quality opponent.
“It was a great opportunity for us to get some different people some minutes, and I’m pleased with how well they played,” Phillips added.
Mountain Heritage 55, Avery 39NEWLAND — Avery returned to the friendly confines of Viking Gym on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to take on conference-leading Mountain Heritage, who entered the game unbeaten in conference play. Avery hung in with the Lady Cougars for the balance of the matchup, but a high number of turnovers by the Big Red, paired with a fourth quarter MHHS spurt, proved to be enough to put Heritage over the top for a 16-point win.
Avery, continuing to play shorthanded due to health and safety protocols that limited the club in its previous matchup, was sparked offensively in the opening quarter by Khloe Burleson, who poured in three baskets in the opening stanza. Addie Beck added a field goal and Bob Greer scored on a free throw to account for the AHS scoring in the first eight minutes. Lilly Neill scored four points on free throws for MHHS, while teammates Kilee Morrow and Avee Silvers chipped in a basket each. Avery’s defense held Heritage to 2-for-17 shooting from the floor in the opening stanza, helping the Big Red to lead by a score of 9-8 after one quarter of action.
The Mountain Heritage defense picked up its intensity in the second quarter and the Big Red struggled at times against the opportunistic Lady Cougars. MHHS senior Ivy McGee scored seven points in the stanza, with two additional baskets from Morrow. Burleson helped keep the Lady Vikings in the game with a three-pointer in the frame, while Greer and Emma Wise each scored baskets in the period, with an additional pair of Emree Hoilman free throws. Heritage outscored the Lady Vikings 17-9 for the quarter to build a 25-18 halftime lead.
Although Avery committed 22 first-half turnovers, the Big Red continued to scrap and battle to keep the game close on the scoreboard as the third quarter ensued. Anaya Jackson, who had been held scoreless following her breakout performance the previous contest against Rosman, came to life offensively with three baskets in the third period, while teammate Hoilman added three points. Heritage countered with seven points in the quarter by McGee, with a three-pointer from teammate Kaydence Kooles which only allowed the Lady Cougars to extend its lead by a single point at 37-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Avery cut the Heritage lead to only six when Beck scored inside. Beck went on to score seven points in the period and nine for the contest. Beck’s baskets would prove to be the only field goals that Avery would convert for the remainder of the game, however.
Mountain Heritage’s Vega Deyton, who had been scoreless entering the fourth quarter, sparked the Cougars offense with 11 points in the final eight minutes, including a three-pointer to extend the MHHS lead into double-figures and, eventually, help the Lady Cougars escape Newland with a win.
Burleson was Avery’s lone scorer in double figures with 10 points, with nine from Beck, along with six points apiece from Jackson and Hoilman. Greer and Wise added three points each, with two from Zoie McClarrin.
McGee (14) and Deyton (11) were Heritage’s only players in double figures scoring, with eight from Neill and seven from Kooles.
Mountain Heritage 64, Avery 26BURNSVILLE — The return matchup on Thursday, Jan. 27, between the Lady Vikings and Lady Cougars was not the close contest that existed for much of the previous evening’s contest in Newland.
Avery was unable to get on track shooting the basketball in the matchup, converting just 1-of-20 shots from the floor in the first half. Heritage was warm from the floor with an 8-for-19 effort to lead 13-1 after one quarter and build a commanding 28-6 lead at halftime.
Cora Lee Hollifield accounted for Avery’s lone bucket of the first half, scoring with a minute remaining. Avery’s remaining offense came from the free-throw line, where Zoie McClarrin and Addie Beck each scored one point, with a pair of free throws by Anaya Jackson.
MH countered with nine first-half points from Ava Webb, with five points from Avee Silvers and four apiece in the opening two quarters from Lilly Neill and Ivy McGee.
The strongest stanza offensively for the Lady Vikings was the third quarter, where the Big Red more than tripled its total point production for the game to that point. Jackson scored two field goals and five total points, with four points from Khloe Burleson, a trifecta from Hollfield and two points from McClarrin. Heritage countered with five points from McGee, with a three-pointer from Webb, three points from Kylie Taylor and baskets from Kilee Morrow, Neill, and Silvers to lead 47-20 to begin the fourth quarter. The Lady Cougars closed the contest with a 17-6 scoring run, as Beck accounted for all six Lady Vikings points in the final eight minutes.
Beck and Jackson led the Lady Vikings with seven points apiece, with five from Hollifield, four from Burleson and three from McClarrin. Webb led the Lady Cougars with a game-high 15 points, with 14 points from McGee and eight apiece from Neill and Silvers.
Avery continues to play catch-up this week with a quartet of scheduled contests, traveling to Owen on Monday, Jan. 31, and venturing to Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before hosting Owen (Friday, Feb. 4) and Cloudland (Saturday, Feb. 5).
