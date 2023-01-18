Avery Lady Vikings basketball gave the home fans at Viking Gym a treat on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as the team put together an all-around strong performance in recording a 22-point win over the Owen Warlassies. Two nights later on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Big Red traveled to nearby Mitchell to face off with the Lady Mountaineers. Through three quarters, the squads played a nip-and-tuck contest, as the teams were tied at halftime and the Lady Mountaineers held a narrow two-point lead entering the final quarter. A late run by MHS over the final eight minutes proved the difference, however, in a Mitchell conference win.
Avery 66, Owen 44
NEWLAND — Avery jumped out to an early advantage on the Warlassies inside Viking Gym. Maddy Barrett had a hot hand early which didn’t cool off for the duration of the contest, as the sophomore finished with a game-high 26 points to help lead the Big Red to victory.
Avery took a 16-13 lead after one quarter of play behind eight points on four field goals from Barrett, as well as baskets from Zoie McClarrin, Emma Wise, Bob Greer and Cora Lee Hollifield. Owen received the vast majority of its offense throughout the night from only two players, as guard Ellie Martin and forward Carly Hancock scored all of Owen’s 13 first-quarter points and combined for 34 of Owen’s 44 total points in the contest.
Avery continued to stretch its narrow advantage in the second quarter. Wise added five points from the free-throw line, while Barrett and Khloe Burleson each added five in the frame and McClarrin netted a pair of baskets. Owen stayed within single digits thanks to six points in the quarter from Hancock and two points each from Martin, Hayden Koone and Ellie Wright. Avery’s offensive firepower, as well as full-court defensive pressure, led the home team to take a 34-26 halftime lead into the locker room.
Owen continued to find a way to stick around on the scoreboard with its scrappiness and hustle on the floor, while Avery continued its workmanlike effort on the boards and in the paint to score. AHS outscored Owen 15-13 in the third quarter to extend its lead to double digits at 49-39 after three periods. Barrett tallied seven points in the quarter for Avery, with four from Hollifleld, while Martin countered for the Warlassies with five points, including a three-pointer, with a three-pointer as well from Maesyn Gardner.
As the fourth quarter unfolded, Avery managed to maintain its 10-point edge, as the Warhorses struggled mightily to find open shots on the swarming Avery defense. With 3:49 to play int he game and Avery leading by 10, the Big Red turned it on, as it finished the game by outscoring the Warlassies 12-0 to end the game and take the 22-point win.
Barrett’s 26 points led all scorers, while teammate McClarrin also reached double figures for Avery with 13 points. Wise added eight points, with six from both Hollifield and Hallie Johnson, as well as five points from Burleson. Hancock led Owen with 19 points, with 15 from Martin.
Avery 51, Mitchell 39
LEDGER — Avery took the momentum from its win over Owen and played with heart and skill throughout its showdown with rival Mitchell. Avery struggled at times shooting the basketball, but continued to crash the boards in the first half to generate additional scoring chances. Mitchell managed to build an early lead despite Avery’s efforts, however. Senior Reagan Sparks scored three times in the quarter for six points, while teammate Lauren Ringwood chipped in with four points. For the Lady Vikings, Wise, Greer and Burleson each scored baskets to help the Big Red stay close on the board as Mitchell led 14-7 after eight minutes of action.
Avery’s offense warmed up in the second quarter as it ratcheted up the defensive pressure on the Lady Mountaineers. Barrett found a hot hand for AHS with three baskets in the frame, while Burleson, Wise and McClarrin each scored baskets. Avery’s defense was every bit as impressive, as it held MHS to only a Sparks three-pointer and Hannah Wilson field goal for the entire quarter, allowing the visitors to knot the game at 19-19 going into halftime.
Returning for the second half, the Lady Vikings continued to increase in confidence and execution, as Barrett tallied another three baskets in the period. Burleson chipped in with a pair of field goals, with a basket from Johnson. The Mitchell offense continued to lean on Sparks, as the senior forward scored eight of Mitchell’s 14 points for the period, while a three-pointer from teammate Piper Cook and three points from Ringwood gave the home team the slightest of edges at 33-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Over the course of the final quarter, the Lady Mountaineers found the key to solve the Lady Vikings press defense for points, while Mitchell also drew a key fifth foul on Avery’s inside force McClarrin with 4:49 to play in the game and MHS leading by five. From that point, Avery was unable to mount a serious comeback, as Mitchell was able to prevent AHS from picking up the offensive rebounds that had been prevalent earlier in the contest. Ringwood scored eight points for MHS in the final eight minutes and Wilson added six points on three baskets as part of an 18-8 point differential in the final quarter. Burleson scored twice for Avery in the final frame, with two points each from Emree Hoilman and Johnson, but Mitchell ended the night with the double-digit win.
Burleson led Avery with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, with four rebounds and three steals. Barrett added 12 points on six field goals, to go with three rebounds and two assists. No other Avery player scored more than four points, though McClarrin led Avery with eight rebounds and Hollifield led Avery with four assists.
Mitchell’s Sparks scored 19 points to lead all scorers, with 15 from Ringwood and 10 from Wilson.
Avery (4-12, 2-4 WHC) ventures off the mountain this Friday, Jan. 20, to Valdese for a rematch with the Draughn Lady Wildcats to open the second round of its conference schedule.
