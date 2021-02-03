The Avery Lady Vikings basketball team returned to action following a hiatus that saw the team reschedule a trio of games due to COVID-19 concerns. Because of the pause, the Big Red is forced to cram a lot of action into just a few dates, beginning last week when the team took on three opponents in three successive nights, hosting Owen and Polk, following by a road trip to Mitchell, finishing the week with two wins.
Avery 57, Owen 52
NEWLAND — After missing its previous two games due to COVID-19 related issues, the Avery Lady Vikings returned to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to square off against conference Owen at Viking Gym. The extended break showed early as Avery struggled offensively for much of the first half, but worked out the kinks to play a strong second half in defeating the Warlassies by a final score of 57-52.
Owen led for a good portion of the first half with a balanced scoring attack, paced by 11 first-half points from Carly Hancock. The Lady Vikings trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but cut the lead in half by the intermission with a 23-point second quarter, as senior Reagan Hughes scored seven of her eight first-half points during the period. Other contributors on the offensive end of the floor included seven points in the half from Alexis Stines, six points from forward Zoie McClarin and five points from forward Khloe Burleson, helping Avery to only trail by a 32-29 margin at halftime.
Although the game was marked by a high number of turnovers on both sides, the Lady Vikings were better able to use their defense, forcing turnovers into transition points. Six separate Avery players scored in the third quarter helping to erase Owen’s lead midway through the stanza and hold its own lead at 42-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Leading by two early in the fourth period, Avery emerged from a timeout to score on its possession and off a subsequent turnover by the Warlassies, as Bob Greer and Carter Peterson baskets lifted the Big Red to a 46-40 lead that it would never relinquish. Avery sealed the win at the free-throw line, as Hughes sank a perfect 6-of-6 shots from the charity stripe to lead the club to the five-point win.
Hughes paced the Lady Vikings with 17 points, while teammate McClarin was the only other Lady Viking scoring in double figures with 10 points. Stines and Burleson each scored nine in the win to round out a balanced effort.
Three Warlassies scored in double figures, led by 15 from Hancock, 13 from Mattie Lehmann and 12 by Maesyn Gardner.
Avery 47, Polk 43
NEWLAND — At the midway point of the fourth quarter of its Jan. 28 matchup against Polk County at Viking Gym, the Avery Lady Vikings trailed by double digits, appearing destined to suffer its first loss of the 2020-2021 basketball season.
A 14-0 scoring run over the course of the final four minutes, and a smothering defense that forced 10 Lady Wolverine turnovers during the same span, however, helped the Big Red earn a come-from-behind 47-43 win to improve to 4-0 overall, with a 2-0 conference mark.
Avery and Polk were playing to make up a game that was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this season, and the game proved worth the wait.
The Lady Vikings tallied its first three points of the game on free throws to take an early lead, but five points in the period from Polk’s Marissa Twitty aided in propelling the visitors to a 13-8 lead after the first eight minutes of action that it refused to surrender for the remainder of the half.
Avery trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, but was able to overcome offensive struggles with its defense and size advantage. A three-point play from Alexis Stines and a basket from Emree Hoilman drew the Lady Vikings within three midway through the second quarter, while a basket from Cora Hollifield knotted the game briefly at 19-19. Polk scored the final four points of the half, however, to take a 23-19 advantage into the locker room.
Hot-handed Hollifield helped the home team with a pair of field goals in the opening minute of the third quarter to tie the game at 23, while a Stines basket, followed by another Hollifield bucket pushed the Big Red into the lead at 27-24 at the midway point of the stanza. Khloe Burleson scored inside with 2:32 to play in the period to allow Avery to maintain a three-point edge at 31-28, but Polk closed the quarter with another scoring spurt, outscoring the Lady Vikings 6-0 to retake the lead at 34-31 entering the final period.
The Wolverines were poised to steal away momentum for good in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter, using a 9-2 scoring run that was fueled by a pair of three-point baskets from Sara Muse to take a 43-33 lead with 4:02 to play in the game.
Following a Lady Vikings timeout, Avery found renewed intensity upon breaking its huddle and picked up its tempo on both ends of the floor. Burleson scored a basket, followed by a traditional three-point play by senior forward Reagan Hughes that slashed the Polk lead to five with 1:49 to play.
Less than a minute later, Hughes capitalized on a PCHS turnover to score and draw AHS to within 43-40 at the 1:03 mark. Seconds later, following a Stines free throw, Hughes drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws that knotted the game at 43 with 44 seconds to play.
Polk at times appeared out of sorts as the intensity increased, as the Lady Wolverines committed 10 turnovers in the game’s final four minutes. The Lady Wolverines also lost a pair of starters who fouled out in the game’s final 90 seconds which, combined with a smothering Avery press, gave Polk fits offensively in the waning moments.
Another pair of Hughes pressure free throws with 6.4 seconds on the clock surged Avery ahead 45-43. Polk threw the basketball away on the ensuing inbounds pass to turn the ball over again to Avery. Stines was subsequently fouled and made both free throws to clinch the four-point win.
Hughes, who was celebrating her birthday, gifted she and her team with a team-high performance of 14 points, while Hollifield was the only other Lady Viking scoring double figures with 10 points. Stines scored nine points, with five points from Burleson, four from Zoie McClarin, three points from Addie Beck and a pair from Hoilman.
Polk’s Muse led all scorers with 16 points, with eight points each from Emmie McDowell and Twitty, and six points from Kristen Hall.
Avery won four straight games entering its matchup of unbeatens on Friday, Jan. 29, at Mitchell.
Mitchell 65, Avery 33
LEDGER — A strong offensive second quarter by the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers, combined with stifling man-to-man defensive pressure forcing turnovers was a lethal combination as the Avery Lady Vikings suffered its first defeat of the 2021 season on Jan. 29 in its third game of the week and a battle of unbeatens, falling by a 65-33 final score.
A slow start by both teams prevented either club from cracking the scoreboard for almost three minutes into the opening stanza, as a free throw from Alexis Stines finally opened the scoring. The Lady Mountaineers, entering the game with an 8-0 record, found its shooting touch as Jill Pittman scored a pair of baskets and teammates Marley Cloer and Reagan Sparks added three points apiece to give the home team the early lead.
Avery, who entered the game with a perfect 4-0 mark, countered as Stines and Cora Hollifield combined for six of Avery’s seven first-quarter points, as Mitchell held a 13-7 lead after the opening quarter.
Avery remained within striking distance in the opening minutes of the second quarter with baskets by Addie Beck and a hot quarter from forward Zoie McClarin, who scored three baskets in the period and six of Avery’s 10 total points in the frame.
Mitchell meanwhile found its groove and capitalized on double-digit Lady Viking turnovers in the opening half, as Paige Johnson and Abby Cook poured in five points apiece, with a total of seven Lady Mountaineers scoring in the quarter. A late-quarter scoring spurt from Mitchell extended its lead to double digits late in the stanza, as the Lady Mountaineers held its largest lead at the intermission at 33-17.
The Lady Mountaineers made the going tough on Avery in the second half, as Mitchell generated a number of points off its press and transition offense. Pittman scored five points in the third quarter, with three points each from Johnson and Chloe Carter. Four Lady Vikings scored a pair of points each for the team’s total scoring, as MHS stretched its advantage to 49-25 after three quarters.
Avery continued to battle to the final whistle and play hard on both sides of the floor, while the Mountaineers utilized a number of reserves over the balance of the fourth quarter in maintaining its perfect mark for the season, improving to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Western Highlands Conference contests.
Turnovers plagued the Big Red in its bid for victory, as the club was forced into an unofficial total of 26 turnovers, while creating 11 Mitchell turnovers. The Avery defense held Mitchell to a 39-percent shooting percentage for the contest, however, out-rebounding MHS 43-37.
McClarin led the Lady Vikings with eight points, with six points from Beck and five points each from Stines and Hollifield. Mitchell’s Johnson was the only player scoring double figures from either team, tallying 15 points. Pittman, Reagan Sparks and Cloer added nine points each.
Avery’s record falls to 4-1 overall, as the Big Red looks to regroup this week with matchups at Mountain Heritage and a home game at Viking Gym on Feb. 4 against Madison.
