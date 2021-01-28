NEWLAND — After missing its previous two games due to COVID-19 related issues, the Avery Lady Vikings returned to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to square off against conference Owen at Viking Gym. The extended break showed early as Avery struggled offensively for much of the first half, but worked out the kinks to play a strong second half in defeating the Warlassies by a final score of 57-52.
Owen led for a good portion of the first half with a balanced scoring attack, paced by 11 first-half points from Carly Hancock. The Lady Vikings trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but cut the lead in half by the intermission with a 23-point second quarter, as senior Reagan Hughes scored seven of her eight first-half points during the period. Other contributors on the offensive end of the floor included seven points in the half from Alexis Stines, six points from forward Zoie McClarin and five points from forward Khloe Burleson, helping Avery to only trail by a 32-29 margin at halftime.
Although the game was marked by a high number of turnovers on both sides, the Lady Vikings were better able to use their defense forcing turnovers into transition points. Six separate Avery players scored in the third quarter helping to erase Owen's lead midway through the stanza and hold its own lead at 42-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Leading by two early in the fourth period, Avery emerged from a timeout to score on its possession and off a subsequent turnover by the Warlassies, as Bob Greer and Carter Peterson baskets lifted the Big Red to a 46-40 lead that it would never relinquish. Avery sealed the win at the free-throw line, as Hughes sank a perfect 6-of-6 shots from the charity stripe to lead the club to the five-point win.
Hughes paced the Lady Vikings with 17 points, while teammate McClarin was the only other Lady Viking scoring in double figures with 10 points. Stines and Burleson each scored nine in the win to round out a balanced effort.
Three Warlassies scored in double figures, led by 15 from Hancock, 13 from Mattie Lehmann and 12 by Maesyn Gardner.
The win is Avery's third in a row to start the season, following a pair of wins over East Henderson. Avery concludes the week on the hardwood on Friday, Jan. 29, when it travels to Ledger to face the surging Mitchell Lady Mountaineers.
