Avery Lady Vikings basketball squared off with a pair of talented and tough non-conference opponents to open its 2022-23 regular season schedule last week, traveling to Hibriten to take on the Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 22, followed by a matchup a day later in Jefferson against the perennially successful Ashe County Lady Huskies.
Hibriten 54, Avery 36
LENOIR — Avery’s defense kept the matchup close in the opening stages of the Lady Vikings’ matchup against the Lady Panthers. Avery played to within a pair of points at 11-9 late in the opening quarter before a pair of field goals helped Hibriten to build a half-dozen-point advantage at 15-9 after eight minutes of action.
The Big Red continued to play its stingy defense in the second quarter, while also managing to cut into the Hibriten first-half lead. The Lady Vikings held the Lady Panthers to just seven points in the second quarter, but had difficulty offensively in its own right, scoring 10 points in the frame and drawing to within three at 22-19 at halftime.
The athletic Lady Vikings posed multiple problems for the Hibriten club, as Avery drew numerous fouls on HHS players and managed to get multiple players into foul trouble over the course of the second half. Hibriten came out strong from the locker room to build its lead, using a 15-3 scoring run to take a 37-22 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Avery immediately cut into the Hibriten lead to open the fourth quarter, taking advantage of a Lady Panthers technical foul by sinking a pair of free throws. Avery’s Cora Hollifield also came alive offensively, as she poured in a pair of three-pointers in the frame to spark a 9-2 run to open the final eight minutes, cutting Hibriten’s lead to single digits at 39-31 midway through the final stanza.
Hibriten’s bench chipped in to help the home team maintain its lead down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Alley Oliver scored four of her 10 points in the contest during the final eight minutes, while teammate Zoey Walker sank a three-pointer, one of eight total trifectas for the team, as part of an 11-3 Lady Panther scoring response to extend the HHS lead to 16 at 50-34, eventually building a lead of as many as 20 points in the closing minutes to take home the win.
Avery connected on 11-of-17 free throws in the matchup, with Hollifield leading the scoring charge for the Big Red with 12 points.
Ashe County 59, Avery 35
JEFFERSON — With little time to regroup following its season opener, the Lady Vikings returned to the hardwood to take on High Country foe Ashe County. Paige Overcash scored a team-high 21 points to propel the home team to the non-conference win.
Ashe built an early lead by penetrating the Avery defense and making its way to the foul line, knocking down four free throws in the stanza. Overcash scored six total points in the frame, with four from teammate Lexie Dawson. Avery countered with baskets by Cassidy Lee, Khloe Burleson and Hannah Mace, but the Big Red trailed 14-6 after one period of action.
In the second period, Avery’s offense came alive, outscoring the Lady Huskies 18-16 in the frame to cut the Ashe lead to just six at 30-24 at the halftime break. Burleson poured in a pair of three-pointers in the frame, while teammate Zoie McClarrin knocked down three free throws and five total points in the period. Maddy Barrett added a basket and free throw in the quarter, while Lee and Emree Hoilman each scored a field goal in the stanza.
Ashe managed to withstand the Avery rally thanks in large part to a balanced scoring effort. Ally Greer scored a pair of baskets in the quarter, with three each from Dawson and Overcash, as well as four first-half points from Kirklyn Hudler and Abigail Jones.
Ashe seized control of the contest for good in the third quarter, as it exited the locker room and outscored the Lady Vikings 23-5 in the eight-minute frame. The Big Red could only manage a Cora Hollifield three-pointer and a basket from Lee for the period, as the Lady Huskies led 53-29 entering the final quarter. Avery could not forge a comeback in the final eight minutes, as Hollifield added another three pointer, with buckets from Barrett and McClarrin accounting for the final seven AHS points for the night.
Burleson led the Viking offense with eight points, with seven points from McClarrin and six each from Hollifield and Lee. Barnett chipped in with five points.
Avery’s junior varsity girls team came away with a pair of decisive wins last week, defeating Hibriten by a final score of 37-16, and earning a 37-22 win at Ashe County. Jadyn Whitley led the scoring charge in the win in Jefferson on Wednesday, Nov. 23, scoring a team-high 11 points, followed by eight points each from Kylie Holtsclaw and Melanie Arnett.
The Lady Vikings hit the court for a pair of non-conference games this week, a home opener at Viking Gym on Nov. 29 against Cloudland, and a game at Watauga on Friday, Dec. 2.
