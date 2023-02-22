Avery’s junior varsity girls basketball team capped its stellar season by sweeping both the regular season and conference postseason tournament championships for 2022-23, edging the Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars JV team by a 42-20 final score at Owen High School on Friday, Feb. 17, to earn the conference tournament title.
The Viking JV boys team also had a strong season, earning the top seed following a first-place regular-season finish and advancing to the tournament championship, where the team fell one win shy of its goal as the Mountaineers won the JV boys title.
Avery JV girls 42, Mountain Heritage JV girls 40
SWANNANOA — By virtue of its undefeated conference record, the Avery Lady Vikings advanced straight to the conference tournament championship game to face second-place regular season finisher Mountain Heritage. In a matchup fitting of the top two teams throughout the season, the game was a nip-and-tuck contest for the duration, as Heritage ran out to an early first-half lead to only be caught by the Lady Vikings prior to halftime.
The Lady Cougars had a hot hand from the perimeter in the first seven minutes to build its lead on Avery. A pair of three-point baskets by Layla Worley and a trifecta from teammate Callie Capps helped put the Lady Cougars out front. The duo combined for all 13 of Heritage’s first-quarter points.
Avery managed only three baskets in the first quarter as the Big Red fell behind 13-7 after one period. Guard Kylie Holtsclaw scored a pair of baskets in the frame, with Kesleigh Krege providing the team’s only other field goal.
In the second quarter, head coach Hannah McIntosh’s club regrouped and put together a scoring run fueled by its defensive intensity. Avery poured in 14 points in the period, which included a three-pointer from Addison Herbert, another pair of baskets by Holtsclaw, three points from Jadyn Whitley and one field goal each from teammates Zoe Parker and Melanie Arnett. The Lady Vikings defense held MHHS to only two baskets in the second quarter and five points total, which helped the Big Red to gain a 21-18 lead at the halftime break.
Offenses for both teams were clicking in the third quarter, as the teams combined for its highest-scoring quarter of the contest with 27 combined points. Lacie Leatherman poured in a team-high three baskets for MHHS in the stanza, with five points from teammate Grace Brooks in the frame. Capps and Chayan Capellupo each netted baskets as well for the Lady Cougars.
Avery countered with continued offense from Holtsclaw, with the freshman pouring in a three-pointer and a two-point field goal for five of her team-high 15 points for the contest during the quarter. Whitley added five points, with a free throw by Emma Clark accounting for the totality of the Avery scoring in the period. Heritage outscored Avery 16-11 in the third quarter, leading the Lady Cougars to carry a slim 34-32 lead into the final seven minutes of play.
Both teams scrapped for loose balls and looked to maximize each of its possessions in the fourth quarter, with neither team managing to expand a lead. Avery’s defense remained stout in the fourth quarter, preventing the Lady Cougars from scoring a single basket, which was key in helping Avery erase the MHHS lead.
Herbert, Holtsclaw, Whitley and Arnett each scored baskets for the Lady Vikings in the final period, while the Lady Cougars were unable to help their cause in the final quarter, making just 6-of-13 attempts from the free-throw line in the stanza.
With 11 seconds remaining and Avery clinging to a one-point lead, the Lady Vikings gained possession and Avery’s Krege was fouled, who went to the line and made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Big Red a two-point lead at 42-40. Avery’s defense stepped up on the final Heritage possession to prevent the Lady Cougars from getting a good look at the basket for a game-tying or game-winning attempt, sealing the win.
Whitley added 11 points for Avery to join Holtsclaw in double figures scoring. Herbert and Arnett added five points each, with three from Clark and Krege. Capps led MHHS with 12 points, with 11 from Worley and seven from Weatherman.
JV boys advance to tourney championship game, comes up short to Mitchell
With three schools tied for first place in the conference following the regular season’s completion, a draw was held to determine seeding for the conference tournament, with the Avery JV boys drawing the No. 1 seed and a semifinal tournament home game on February 13 against fourth-place Draughn.
Avery 46, Draughn 32
NEWLAND — Avery took care of business in the matchup in Viking Gym, defeating Draughn to reach the tournament title game.
Avery opened up its matchup with Draughn by outscoring the visiting Wildcats in the first quarter by virtue of a 12-2 scoring run to build an early double-digit lead. Five different ACHS players scored in the frame, including three-pointers by teammates Weston Woody and Oak Markland, with buckets from Landon Harmon and Hank Johnson and two Cain Hart free throws. The Viking defense was every bit as dominant in holding DHS to one basket in the frame.
Draughn’s scoring picked up as the second quarter transpired. Teammates J. Charlet and Connor Houston showed a deft shooting touch with three-pointers in the period, complemented by a basket from teammate Tate Jensen.
Avery continued to maintain its lead, however, thanks to its own strong scoring. Harmon drained a three-pointer and inside basket for five points in the second period, with baskets from teammates Woody, Brynnox Maya and Markland that propelled the Big Red to a 24-12 halftime lead.
In the third period, Draughn showed signs of life, but could never piece baskets together to seriously threaten the Viking lead. Houston did his part with five points in the period, but DHS only scored eight total points in the frame.
Avery’s Markland scored a pair of baskets, with four from Harmon and three points in the third quarter from Silas Garceau that allowed the Vikings to continue stretching its advantage, leading 37-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Alex Parks scored six points for Draughn in the fourth quarter, while Houston added four in the final seven minutes. The effort was not enough to overcome the home team, however, as Woody swished his second 3-pointer for the game in the fourth quarter to help Avery secure the win and advance in the tournament.
Markland led Avery with 12 points, with 11 from Harmon and eight from Woody.
Mitchell 65, Avery 62
SWANNANOA — Avery mounted a pair of comebacks in its conference tournament final against neighboring Mitchell, cutting a lead to as little as three points in the final half-minute, but the Mountaineers held their ground in holding off the Vikings for a three-point conference tournament championship win.
Markland led Avery with 19 points, including 14 in the second half, while teammate Hank Johnson scored 18 points and Harmon added 14 points for a trio of Vikings in double figures. Three Mountaineers reached double figures, led by 17 points from Fernando Flores.
MHS took the early lead at 15-7 after one quarter thanks to a strong start. Flores and Carson Banks scored four each, while Avery tried to keep pace with a Markland three-pointer in the frame. Mitchell managed to maintain its margin with seven additional points from Banks and five from teammate Colin Vance. Avery’s Harmon drained a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, with baskets from Johnson, Silas Garceau and Jaxton Boone, but the Mountaineers led by double figures 32-21 at the half.
Mitchell extended its lead to as many as 15 points at 40-25 with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter, but Avery rallied to climb back into the matchup, outscoring Mitchell 20-5 to tie the game at 45-45 in the closing seconds of the quarter. Markland caught fire with two 3-pointers and 10 points total in the third quarter, while teammate Johnson scored eight points. Mitchell closed the quarter with a mini 5-0 run to regain the lead at 50-45 entering the fourth period.
Johnson stroked a three-point basket early in the fourth quarter to draw Avery to with three at 51-48, but an 8-0 MHS scoring spurt reopened a double-digit Mountaineer advantage with less than four minutes to play. Undaunted, Avery again pulled close, outscoring Mitchell 7-0 over the next three minutes to get within a possession at 59-56 with 1:40 left in the game.
Mitchell was able to preserve its lead at the foul line despite a furious Avery rally in the closing seconds to win the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.