The Avery Lady Vikings basketball team's 21-win season was recognized by the statewide media in the final NCPreps/HS Media 1A girls basketball poll of the 2018-2019 season.
Voters tabbed the Big Red as the No. 5-ranked squad to close the season, earning 33 total votes and moving up one position from its previous ranking of sixth. Pamlico County, by way of its state championship, garnered 60 votes at No. 1, followed by state runner-up East Surry (54 votes). Murphy, who eliminated Avery from the state 1A basketball playoffs in the fourth round, received 47 votes and finished as the third-ranked school, followed by East Carteret in fourth.
Following Avery was Weldon, Union Academy, Cherokee and Chatham Central, with Riverside-Martin rounding out the top 10.
Fellow Western Highlands Conference competitor Mountain Heritage, coming off its first-ever state 2A championship, finished as the top-ranked girls squad in 2A basketball, while the Cougars boys team finished at No. 10 in the final 2A boys basketball poll.
