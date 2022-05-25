BANNER ELK — Like it or not, the Lady Vikings were scheduled to play a conference foe in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A women’s soccer playoffs.
It was good news that the Vikings made the playoffs, its first appearance in the tournament since 2016. Time would tell whether playing an opponent you’d already played twice during regular season (splitting the wins) is good news or not.
More good news was that the Vikings, as a No. 9 seed, would host the No. 24-seeded Draughn Lady Wildcats. However, home field advantage is hard when your field is under construction. The Lady Vikings had a few days to practice on their “home” for game day at the Lees-McRae College field. The two teams met at LMC on Monday, May 16, for the matchup.
The Lady Vikings had most of its regular starters ready for game day. The seniors were captains for the day, as Baker Bumgarner, Brook Cheuvront, Emily Flores, Ruby Garcia, Marisol Guzman and Mari Maya were given the honors. In addition to the seniors, starters were juniors Ava Schmidinger, Emree Hoilman, Emma Wise and Annabelle Hayes. Sophomore starters were Carter Peterson and Abby Miller.
The Vikings had hoped the college-sized soccer pitch would be an advantage, especially since the Wildcats only had two subs. However, the first half was dominated by Draughn, who took six shots on frame which Avery keeper Abby Miller handled well. DHS also had two additional shots go wide. The Lady Vikings only took three shots in the first 40 minutes, and the Draughn keeper, Savannah Gentiou, kept Avery scoreless, leaving neither team breaking through for a goal at halftime.
The second half was very similar. The Draughn players did not lose any aggressiveness due to their lack of numbers or the size of the field. The two defenses kept the game knotted at zero until the 70th minute, when the referee called a foul on Avery in the penalty are, giving Draughn a penalty kick. Draughn’s key player, Alexis Diaz, took the shot, and she has also taken most of Draughn’s shots from the field. Diaz put a well-placed shot to the lower right corner of the goal for the first, and only score, of the match.
Avery was fouled a few minutes later, just outside of the box, but weren’t able to find the equalizer. The Lady Vikings fought to the end, but were not able to get on the scoreboard, ending not only the match, but the team’s season.
The Lady Vikings ended the season 8-7-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record in the Western Highlands Conference season. The team loses seven players to graduation, but has a strong core of returning players. The hope is to gain more players and to continue redeveloping the junior varsity squad to give all of the players more game time experience.
The coaches would like to thank each and every team member for their commitment to the team and for their hard work. Keep it up in the offseason and next year will be even better than this one.
