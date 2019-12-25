NEWLAND — In a recurring theme for the club during the non-conference portion of its 2019-20 season, the Avery Lady Vikings dealt with an offensive drought. Despite a defensive performance that held a potent Cloudland offense to only 41 points in the contest, the Big Red offense could only muster 15 points, including only four made baskets for the entire contest, in a 41-15 loss to the visiting Lady ‘Landers at Viking Gym on Friday, Dec. 20.
“Overall, we have to put points on the board, and we are still not doing that,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said after the contest. “I hope that we will be able to get some kind of offensive spark going as we head into next week.”
Reagan Hughes led the Big Red with five points, including the team’s only made three-point shot in the closing seconds of the first half. Lila Cantrell and Hannah Crosby chipped in with four points each, with a pair of free throws by Emree Hoilman.
Cloudland had a pair of players reach double figures scoring, led by 12 points by Jasmine Birchfield and 10 points from Gracie Freeman. Kaylen Fields pitched in with nine points.
The Lady ‘Landers opened the game with a strong offensive start, scoring the game’s first 10 points before two Hughes free throws broke the scoreless start for Avery at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter. Cloudland then reeled off eight consecutive points to close the period to take an 18-2 advantage into the second quarter.
Avery’s defense dug in during the ensuing period, however, holding Cloudland to just two baskets and four points in the stanza. The Lady Vikings, meanwhile, scored seven points in the frame, including the Hughes trifecta, to stay within striking distance at 22-9 at halftime.
Cloudland regrouped coming out of the locker room for the third period, outscoring Avery 8-4 and successfully forced Avery into a number of turnovers utilizing its press defense to build a 30-13 advantage after three periods. In the final eight minutes, Avery mustered only a Crosby basket after a 5:45 scoring drought to open the frame, as the Lady ‘Landers outscored the Big Red by an 11-2 margin to close the contest.
“I was pleased with our effort defensively and with how we adjusted to their pressure at times,” Phillips added. “Unfortunately Addie Beck had a family emergency that took her out of town, so I wish we would have had her height to help out Lila in the paint.”
Although the results have not been the desired outcomes for the Lady Vikings, Phillips is optimistic that her club can bounce back and continue marked improvement as the conference season begins immediately after the calendar changes to the New Year.
“I feel like my team is constantly getting better, but they are constantly making too many turnovers, and we need to fix that,” Phillips said.
Avery returns to the court for the final time in 2019 on Dec. 30, when it travels to Transylvania County to take on the Rosman Lady Tigers in non-conference action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.