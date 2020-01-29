Avery Lady Vikings basketball looked to build on its recent string of success with a trio of games last week, traveling to conference rivals Mitchell and Mountain Heritage, sandwiching an out-of-conference home game against Rosman.
Mitchell 66, Avery 28
LEDGER — Mitchell came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against the Big Red. MHS opened the game on a 9-0 scoring run through the game’s first three minutes, expanding its advantage to 25-2 at the end of the first quarter. A basket by Emma Wise accounted for all the Lady Vikings points in the period, while eight separate Lady Mountaineers registered into the scoring column in the frame, paced by seven points from Marley Cloer.
Cloer continued her hot shooting in the second quarter, draining three 3-point shots in the stanza. Avery also began warming up on the offensive end of the floor. Addie Beck found room inside to score a pair of baskets, as did fellow forward Lila Cantrell. Alexis Stines sank a three-point shot in the period, with a pair of points from Wise and a free throw from Tiffany Brocco.
Paige Johnson countered for MHS with five points in the second quarter as the Lady Mountaineers held a commanding 41-16 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room to play the third quarter, Avery was only able to muster a basket by Wise and a field goal by Beck to add to the Lady Vikings’ score. Mitchell outscored the Big Red 13-4 in the period, as Jill Pittman scored five of her eight points in the quarter to push the Lady Mountaineers to a 54-20 lead after three quarters.
Mitchell opened the final period with a 10-4 run over the first 3:20 of the frame to build a 64-24 lead and initiate the running clock as per the NCHSAA mercy rule. Avery tallied another pair of baskets in the final quarter, with free throws from Cantrell and Brocco to account for the Lady Vikings’ final total.
Beck led Avery scorers with eight points, with six points each from Wise and Cantrell and five points from Stines. Cloer was the only player who reached double figures, scoring a game-high 18 points. Johnson added nine points, with eight from Jill Pittman and seven from Peyton Pittman.
“Our game with Mitchell was tough, as we did not bring our best defensive game,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said. “Reagan Hughes had been out all week with the flu, so not having her on the floor really hurt our ability to break the pressure Mitchell put on us.”
Rosman 61, Avery 51
NEWLAND — Two nights later, the Lady Vikings returned to the floor to host Rosman in a non-conference matchup of 1A schools.
Rosman took an early lead, stretching its advantage to 13-7 at the end of the first eight minutes of action. Cora Lee Hollifield paced Avery with a three-pointer in the quarter, with baskets from Brocco and Cantrell. Rosman countered with a pair of baskets from Lyndyn Stewart, with a three-pointer off the bench from Rebekah Partin.
As the second quarter unfolded, Rosman did all of its offensive damage from beyond the arc, as Ashlyn Dodson sank three 3-pointers in the quarter, accounting for nine of the 12 Lady Tigers points. Avery countered with six points from Brocco, along with a three-pointer from Hannah Ruth Crosby and baskets from Mari Maya and Stines that help to draw the Lady Vikings to within five at 25-20 at halftime.
Avery came out of the locker room with fire and a hot shooting touch during the third quarter. Hollifield found open space on the wings and connected on a pair of three-pointers in the frame, while Stines added a three-pointer. Beck scored all four of her points for the contest during the period, with three points from Wise and a pair each from Maya and Crosby.
Rosman found success in the period via the free-throw line, scoring eight points from the charity stripe during the stanza. Maggi Galloway scored seven of her 12 points for the game in the period, while Kyndall Harrison pitched in with eight in the quarter as Avery shaved two points off of Rosman’s lead at 44-41 after three periods.
During the final eight minutes, Avery managed to draw to as close as four points, but Rosman closed the final three and a half minutes of the game with an 8-2 scoring spurt, primarily scoring from the free-throw line, to close out the win.
Hollifield led Avery with 11 points, with nine points each from Brocco and Stines. Cantrell chipped in with six points. Rosman had three players reach double figures, led by 15 points from Harrison.
“Against Rosman we played okay but could never get over the five-point hump,” Phillips explained. “It was frustrating because I feel like we played them well. We just didn’t finish well.”
Mountain Heritage 65, Avery 25
BURNSVILLE — Avery hopped back on the bus for its third game in four nights, venturing to take on defending 2A state champion Mountain Heritage.
Both teams started slowly out of the blocks, as the Lady Cougars could only manage to score 10 points off the stingy Lady Viking defense. Avery received baskets by teammates Beck and Emree Hoilman, with a pair of Stines free throws to contribute to the AHS offense. Despite the dearth of offensive firepower, Heritage held a 10-6 advantage after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, the experience and talent of the Lady Cougars began to exert itself. Heritage outscored the Lady Vikings 24-5 in the second quarter to pull out to a 34-11 lead at intermission.
The Lady Vikings continued to struggle to find an answer to stop the diverse Mountain Heritage attack, as Hannah Ray scored five times in the stanza to help the home team to score 25 points in the frame. Avery’s Stines and Hoilman each netted three-pointers in the period, but MHHS led 59-22 after three quarters en route to the 40-point win.
Beck led the Lady Vikings with eight points, with seven points from Hoilman. Ray led all scorers with 21 for the Lady Cougars, with 11 from Hannah Tipton and seven from Kylie Robinson.
“Against Mountain Heritage I felt like we came out well defensively in the first quarter, then they just simply outscored us or the next three,” Phillips said. “We’ve got to put four quarters together and play a full game. Despite a few bad losses, I do feel like we are continuing to improve as a team, and I look forward to showcasing that this week as we take on Madison and Polk. This is a huge week for us if we want a shot at third place in the conference.”
Avery traveled to Madison on Jan. 28, and hosts Polk County this Friday, Jan. 31.
