Avery Lady Vikings varsity girls basketball entered its second week of regular season play seeking its first victory of the young 2022-23 season, welcoming the Cloudland Lady Highlanders and the West Lincoln Lady Rebels to Viking Gym, with a non-conference road game at Watauga sandwiched between the pair. Avery met a tough foe in perennial Tennessee power Cloudland, who defeated Avery by a 66-30 final score on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Big Red also came up short in a matchup at Watauga on Friday, Dec. 2, by a final score of 78-46. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Lady Vikings regrouped and came through with one of its stronger performances of the season in defeating West Lincoln by the final score of 77-62.
Cloudland (Tenn.) 66, Avery 30
NEWLAND — The visitors from Roan Mountain got off to a quick start in the border matchup at Avery, as the Lady ‘Landers opened up a 19-9 lead after one quarter and maintained its double-digit margin through the balance of the contest.
Izabella Christman was a one-player force for Cloudland, as the forward scored 12 points in the opening eight minutes and 21 points total in the first half. Avery tried to stay close on the scoreboard using its pressure defense, but the veteran CHS team had a hot hand shooting and was able to also force turnovers with its own pressure, extending its lead to 42-16 at the halftime break.
Maddy Barrett was a bright spot for the Lady Vikings offensively, as she led the Big Red with nine points in the contest, including the team’s only made three-point basket as part of a five-point second-half effort. Avery was unable to match pace with the opposing Lady ‘Landers in the second half, however, as CHS built a 40-point lead late in the third quarter to engage the NCHSAA mercy rule and running game clock for the remainder of the contest. Cloudland led 66-25 after three quarters, but the Lady Vikings held CHS scoreless for the rest of the game, outscoring Cloudland 5-0 in the abbreviated final period.
Zoie McClarrin scored six points for Avery, with four points off the bench from Emma Wise and three points each from Hannah Mace, Cassidy Lee and Cora Hollifield. Emma Benfield was Cloudland’s only other player scoring double figures with 13 points, as MaKenzie Street and Saharra McKinney chipped in with six points apiece.
Watauga 78, Avery 46
BOONE — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Watauga Pioneers girls basketball team defeated the Avery Lady Vikings and improved to 3-1 for the season.
Watauga entered the game on a 2–1 record, while Avery was 0-3. After three consecutive away games to begin its campaign, the Lady Pioneers were glad to return to a packed Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.
Watauga shot out to a quick lead and never looked back. WHS sophomore guard Kate Sears and junior guard Charlotte Torgerson poured on the points early, with each notching 11 points in the first quarter alone. Sears earned her stats inside the arc and at the free-throw line, while Torgerson tallied three 3-pointers in the frame. Sears ended the night with 25 points, while Torgerson totaled 21.
Avery’s Barrett and Khloe Burleson each connected on three-pointers in the first quarter, but the Pioneers ran a full-court press defensive scheme often in the early portion of the contest, which seemed to stymie the Avery offense and helped the home team build a 23-10 lead after one quarter.
“We wanted to create an up-tempo game… We knew that would kind of catch Avery off a little. They got a few layups, but they also had turnovers and it just kept the ball in our hands,” WHS head coach Laura Berry said.
At various points during the second quarter, the Pioneers were doubling the output of the Vikings. Watauga was up 28-14 early in the second quarter, while near the end of the half the home team led 49-26, eventually leading 49-29 at halftime.
Hollifield and McClarrin provided much of Avery’s offensive firepower in the second quarter, with the tandem combining to score 15 of the 19 Lady Viking points in the frame.
The third and fourth quarters were more of the same for the hometown squad. The Pioneers continued to build upon its lead, with the only real change being players off the bench receiving an extended run of minutes. Those players dominated the glass and kept the Watauga’s scoring run going, mostly through layups and work at the free throw line.
McClarrin and Barrett finished the game with nine points each to lead Avery, with eight points from Hollifield and seven from Hannah Mace.
Avery 77, West Lincoln 62
NEWLAND — On a rare Saturday afternoon basketball matchup, the Lady Vikings welcomed the Lady Rebels to Viking Gym, where the Big Red was able to eliminate the goose egg from its win record in strong fashion, harassing West with defensive pressure and finding a deft shooting touch that translated into victory.
Both teams shot the basketball well to open the game, as the teams were deadlocked at 12-12 after eight minutes of play. West’s Chloe Norman drained a pair of three-point shots in the stanza, while Avery kept pace with the offensive shot of Maddy Barrett who scored four field goals for eight points in the quarter that proved a harbinger of a big scoring night for the sophomore guard.
In the second period, Avery slowly began to take control, pressing the Lady Rebels into turning over the basketball while transitioning those turnovers into points. Avery also took advantage of its size inside, crashing the offensive glass for second and third shots on multiple possessions. The formula translated into a 24-15 point differential in the second period, as Khloe Burleson netted a pair of three-pointers in the stanza and nine points total, while teammates Zoie McClarrin scored three baskets for six points and Cora Hollifield sank a three-pointer as part of five points for her in the quarter, helping the Lady Vikings to lead 36-27 at halftime.
As the third quarter unfolded, Avery did serious damage to West’s chances for victory in two ways. First, the Lady Vikings drew several fouls in the quarter and attempted 15 free throws in the eight-minute span. Secondly, Barrett was white hot with shooting out of the locker room to start the second half, as she scored 14 points in the third quarter, more than the entire West team combined for the frame. Hollifield added four free throws in the period, while Burleson sank another three-pointer from the wing to help the Big Red outscore West 22-10 in the frame to take a 58-37 lead into the final quarter.
Barrett finished the night strong for Avery, as she scored four additional times in the last eight minutes, including a three-pointer, to finish the game with a game- and career-high 33 points. Burleson added another trifecta and six points in the fourth quarter to tally 18 total points, helping Avery cruise to the 17-point home win.
Hollifleid (11 points) and McClarrin (12 points) also scored double figures for Avery in the win. Hannah Mace was the only other scorer for Avery in the game, tallying three points.
Chloe Norman led West Lincoln with an impressive 29-point performance, with 14 points from teammate Carolina Robinson.
Avery returns to the court this week for a home matchup against St. Stephen’s on Dec. 6 and a home rematch with Ashe County on Friday, Dec. 9.
Patrick McCormack contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.