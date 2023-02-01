NEWLAND — A week of highs and lows ensued for the Avery Lady Vikings varsity girls basketball team during action last week at Avery High School. Head coach Allison Phillips’ squad laid waste to first-year basketball program NC School of Science and Math-Morganton on Tuesday, Jan. 24, setting what may likely be a school record in routing the Lady Dragons by a whopping 95-2 final score.
Three nights later, the Big Red may have wished to have carried over some of that offense against WHC leader Mountain Heritage. Avery could only manage 47 points against the rival Lady Cougars, as a consistent and defensive MHHS club handled the Lady Vikings a 67-47 defeat on Tommy Burleson Court on Friday, Jan. 27.
Avery 95, NCSSM-Morganton 2
From the opening tip of the contest, it was evident that the contest between the Lady Vikings and Lady Dragons had the appearance of a lopsided game. Avery was seemingly able to do whatever it wanted with the basketball on offense, while defensively could harass the Lady Dragons with its pressure into turnovers virtually at will.
Avery shut out the Lady Dragons on the scoreboard for the entire first half, while pouring on the points themselves. Khloe Burleson torched the nets for 12 first-quarter points, with eight from teammate Maddy Barrett and six points from Hallie Johnson, as Avery posted 39 first-quarter points.
The Avery avalanche of scoring continued in the second quarter. Johnson scored four times for eight points in the second stanza, while Zoie McClarrin scored three times and teammates Barrett, Jadyn Whitley, Cora Lee Hollifield and Cassidy Lee each scored twice as part of a 30-point second quarter, giving the Lady Vikings a 69-0 halftime lead which triggered a running game clock for the entire second half due to the NCHSAA 40-point mercy rule.
Avery’s scoring considerably slowed by choice in the second half. Hannah Mace scored seven of Avery’s nine points for the third quarter, while NCSSM’s Courtney Blair scored the only Lady Dragon points in the contest during the third quarter, leaving Avery with a 78-2 advantage entering the final quarter. The Vikings defense finished the game strong with another shutout stanza, finishing the game with a 17-0 run to close out the win.
Four Lady Vikings, Johnson (16 points), Burleson (15), Barrett (12) and McClarrin (12) scored double figures, while a pair of Lady Vikings, Mace and Lee, fell just shy with nine and eight points, respectively.
Mountain Heritage 67, Avery 47
Mountain Heritage jumped out to an early lead in its game against the Big Red and never looked back in a 20-point win.
Avery was limited to just one made basket, a Zoie McClarrin field goal, in the entire first quarter, with four additional points via free throws. Heritage was hot from the perimeter in the game’s opening eight minutes. Teammates Ava Webb and Chloe Morrow each swished three-pointers, while center Keira Wilson scored twice and poured in five total points in the opening stanza, with four points from teammate Lillie Neill that left AHS staring at a double-figure deficit at 16-6 after one period.
Avery was not able to piece together a scoring run to cut into the Heritage advantage in the second quarter. Four players, Emma Wise, McClarrin, Burleson and Johnson each scored a single basket in the period, accounting for the balance of Avery’s eight-point second quarter. In the meantime, the visitors from Burnsville continued to make shots and extend its lead. MH opened the second quarter on a 9-0 scoring run over the first three minutes of the quarter. Webb netted a pair of three-pointers and finished the half with 11 total points to lead the Lady Cougars. Wilson added another four points in the frame as Avery trailed 34-14 entering the locker room for halftime.
McClarrin scored twice for the Lady Vikings in the third quarter, with a pair of points each from Barrett, Hollifleld and Johnson.
Mountain Heritage continued to prove why it was leading the conference standings and boasts an 18-2 overall record this season, outscoring Avery 19-10 in the third quarter to open up a 53-24 lead.
Playing from behind throughout the matchup, Avery had its most productive quarter of the contest in the fourth and final period, outscoring Mountain Heritage 23-14 to close the game. McClarrin scored six points in the frame, while teammates Bob Greer and Hollifield each connected on three-point shots. Mace added a pair of baskets in the period, while Barrett sank three free throws.
Leading the scoring charge for the Big Red in the game was McClarrin with 15 points. Johnson added seven points, while four Lady Vikings, Barrett, Burleson, Hollifield and Mace, scored five points each. Webb led Mountain Heritage with 16 points, with 15 points from Wilson and 11 points from Neill.
Avery returns to action this week with a home game January 31 against Madison, followed by road games on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Rosman and Friday, Feb. 3, at Owen.
