Avery Lady Vikings basketball continues to experience growing pains as it goes through its grueling non-conference schedule, coming up short in a pair of games against Ashe and Watauga last week.
Ashe 81, Avery 33
JEFFERSON — The going was tough last week in a rematch with the Lady Huskies on the Ashe home floor, as a three-point barrage helped to sink the Viking ship.
The Huskies came out aggressive, using a full-court press and a zone defense to harass whichever Viking had the ball in her hands. Coupled with a rapid-fire offensive mindset, the Huskies put up the first seven points of the game and did not allow Avery to score for nearly four minutes of play.
The defensive scheme worked up a storm of turnovers for Avery, who trailed 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Twin Lady Husky six-footers Jordan and Jayden Jones used their length and athleticism to cut off lanes left and right, while quickly getting down the court for fastbreak opportunities. Quick hands and good anticipation from the Ashe guards helped make life difficult for the Big Red. In total, the Huskies recorded 16 steals along with 21 deflections.
Ashe held a 35-17 lead at the halftime break.
The primary weapon that repeatedly struck the Lady Vikings with the outside touch of Ashe sharpshooter Audrey Craven. Craven caught fire early and kept rolling through the game, scoring 30 points, connecting on 63 percent of her shots from the floor. Of her 15 attempts, 13 were from beyond the arc, making nine.
Craven was one of four Huskies to finish the contest in double figures, while the team collectively shot 42 percent from the field. Avery fell behind 53-30 entering the final quarter and could muster only three points over the final eight minutes of play.
An inside shot from Katie Woods stretched the Lady Huskies advantage to 40 points with two minutes left, instituting a running clock for the remainder of the matchup per NCHSAA rule.
“We’ve talked about being mentally tough as an athlete. We were down 35-17 at the half, and we didn’t go a good job of defending them,” Avery varsity girls head coach Allison Phillips said after the contest. “In that fourth quarter we got obliterated a bit. To an extent it seems like our girls gave in a bit when seeing the score and that we weren’t going to be successful, but we were also subbing and trying to get playing time for a number of our girls and see what combinations might work well. They had a senior that took advantage of that opportunity to score, but we also didn’t do a good job of getting out there on the shooters.”
Watauga 43, Avery 18
NEWLAND — In its Dec. 5 matchup at home with Watauga, the Avery Lady Vikings played a much better defensive contest than its previous affair at Ashe County. Turnovers and a lack of scoring continued to hamstring the Big Red, however, as Watauga slowly and methodically built an early lead as Avery was limited to just four first-half points en route to a second-straight defeat.
Avery scored the first two points of matchup before Watauga answered by scoring the next 21 points. The Pioneers finished the first half with a 24-point lead.
Both teams struggled to score until Avery’s Reagan Hughes scored on a stickback to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead. Watauga answered with points on four of its next five possessions to take a 9-2 lead that increased to 11-2 on a Chelsi Hodges inside basket.
Avery (1-4) struggled offensively by committing seven turnovers, although the Vikings also forced seven Watauga miscues. Watauga did not score in the final 2:30 of the first quarter, but still held an 11-2 lead.
After Avery forced a pair of Watauga turnovers to start the second quarter, the Pioneers got a 3-point basket from Taylor Lipford, a steal-and-layup from Sturgill and two Brooke Byrd foul shots to increase its lead to 18-2. A 3-pointer from Byrd followed by a two foul shots from Sturgill gave Watauga a 23-2 lead before Hughes scored on a jump shot with 1:57 left in the first half to give Avery its only points of the quarter.
Watauga finished off the first half with two foul shots from Sturgill, a free throw from Ava Williamson and a jumper from Macie Keller to take a 28-4 halftime lead.
Hughes finished with six points to lead the Vikings in scoring. Tiffany Brocco, Hannah Crosby, Alexis Stines, Addie Beck and Lila Cantrell scored two points each. Byrd paced Watauga with 13 points, with 10 points from teammate Brelyn Sturgill.
“I was so proud of how our girls were able defensively to hold them and turn them over. Watauga is a great team and a talented roster of veteran players. I told the girls Watauga is the longest team they’ll probably see in this area, they are so huge and really efficient with their traps and presses,” Phillips said after the game. “One of our Achilles heels is that there were times where we broke their press but other times where we just kind of panicked, even when we break the press successfully. I told the girls we can’t win elementary school games by scoring four points at the half. We’re working our tails off on defense, but games get away from us because we struggle to put the ball in the basket offensively, which is frustrating as players, as a coach and as a program. We’re looking for someone to be that offensive spark to get us going.”
Avery’s JV girls fell 26-21 to Watauga in a closely fought affair. Rylee Walker and Madison Greene scored six points apiece to lead the Lady Vikings in the contest.
Avery returned to the hardwood earlier this week with games at home against North Wilkes and at Cloudland. The Lady Vikings host East Wilkes this Friday, Dec. 13, in non-conference action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.