The Avery Lady Vikings came off 10 days of spring break and it was a full two weeks between games when Avery hosted the Draughn Lady Wildcats on Wednesday, April 27, while also taking on the Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars later in the week in conference action.
Draughn 4, Avery 3
NEWLAND — It took some time for the Lady Vikings to shake the rust off and get into game mode. Meanwhile, in the 7th minute, the Lady Wildcats took advantage of the disconnect and scored. In the 14th minute, the Lady Vikings knotted the score at 1-1. Senior midfielder Marisol Guzman passed the ball to senior forward Mari Maya, who was able to run through the defense to go one-on-one with the keeper. Draughn’s Savannah Gentiou went down to get the ball and missed it. Maya jumped over her outstretched arms and pursued the ball, tapping it into the empty goal to score.
No one scored again until the 25th minute, when Avery was able to convert a corner kick into a goal. Senior Emily Flores took the corner, sending the ball into the goal face where Emree Hoilman was able to get her head on it for the score.
Just three minutes later, Hoilman passed to Ava Schmidinger, who sent the ball to the upper left corner for Avery’s third goal of the half. The Lady Vikings led 3-1 at the half.
Once again, Draughn struck first in the second half, with a goal just five minutes into the half. The Avery defense went in one direction anticipating the Draughn offense before the ball took an awkward bounce in front of the goal, and Draughn was able to place the ball in the back side of the goal.
In the 60th minute, 15 minutes later, a Draughn player was able to take the ball through several defenders and send the ball into the back of the net to tie up the score at 3-3. Avery almost got the go-ahead goal late in the second half, but didn’t manage to convert a free kick just outside the box into a goal.
It looked like the game was going into overtime when the referee, who was keeping the time on the field, announced that there was one more minute of play. Draughn earned a corner kick in the waning seconds of the match which they were able to convert into the winning goal, disappointing the Avery players and fans.
It was a tough loss to split its season series with Draughn, as the Lady Wildcats are tied with Avery in the 1A portion of the Western Highlands Conference. It could mean both will meet again in a special game to determine who gets the automatic playoff spot in the NCHSAA playoffs.
Avery 4, Mountain Heritage 0
NEWLAND —The Lady Vikings didn’t have long to dwell on the loss to Draughn as they had a match with Mountain Heritage scheduled for the next night. Avery looked much sharper against the Lady Cougars, playing together as a team and with intensity.
Midway through the first half, center back Carter Peterson sent a beautiful ball forward over the heads of the midfielders to the front line, where senior forward Emily Flores settled it and passed the ball to Ava Schmidinger, who sent a bullet to the back of the net. About a minute later, Schmidinger, anticipating a weak goal kick by the Cougar keeper, took the ball from a defender and shot on goal for her second goal of the evening.
In the 30th minute, Marisol Guzman found herself in traffic in front of the goal. She dropped the ball back to Abigail Crosby at the 20-yard line, which Crosby shot and scored. As the half was winding down, Emree Hoilman passed the ball over to fellow midfielder Schmidinger, who dribbled through several defenders before scoring her third goal of the evening, her second hat trick of the season, as AHS held a commanding 4-0 halftime lead.
The Lady Vikings continued playing well and had the opportunity to play a number of substitutes in the second half. Although, Avery had 32 shots during the game, 22 on frame, to Heritage’s three shots, Avery didn’t get on the scoreboard again in the second half.
Avery keeper Abby Miller earned a shutout, as Heritage was not able to find the back of the net. The Lady Vikings are 7-4 overall, and stand at 4-3 in WHC play.
This week, Avery travels to Marshall for a JV and varsity match at Madison, then on Thursday, May 5, Avery will host Owen for Senior Night. Match time is at 5 p.m.
Avery will honor its seven soccer seniors: Pricila Arreola, Baker Bumgarner, Brook Cheuvront, Emily Flores, Rubi Garcia, Marisol Guzman and Mari Maya. These young ladies have had a most unusual time over the last four years, with Covid greatly affecting their high school careers. Their sophomore year, the team had a 2-0 start before the season ended abruptly. The following year, some didn’t play as they were schooling virtually and others missed games in the shorter season due to Covid protocols. This is their first (almost) normal year since they were freshman. Everyone is encouraged to come out and honor these young ladies for their accomplishments and for their perseverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.