BURNSVILLE — Avery girls soccer’s match at Mountain Heritage was moved up a day to avoid the predicted bad weather, so the entire Lady Viking soccer team boarded the bus on Tuesday afternoon, March 22, for the first conference matchup of the 2022 season.
It was a beautiful day and, although it was a grass field with thick grass and uneven spots on the pitch, it had recently been mown. It didn’t take long for the Lady Vikings to get a goal. Two minutes in, off a throw-in by senior Emily Flores, junior Emree Hoilman sent the ball into the back of the net.
Six minutes later, junior Ava Schmidinger added to the score, when she won a goal kick from Heritage’s keeper, Maddie Hughes. Schmidinger returned the ball to the back of the net. At the 13th minute, sophomore Carter Peterson, anchoring the back line, cleared a ball from the 50-yard line over the defense, where senior Mari Maya got the ball and shot, making the score 3-0. The score would not change for the rest of the half, even though the Lady Vikings had 16 shots on from in the half, and another six which were either high or wide, including two that hit the frame of the goal post and bounced back into play.
The Heritage keeper made some very good saves, and the Lady Vikings made her job easier by also shooting balls right into the keeper’s arms. The Lady Vikings also earned three corner kicks in the first half, with two taken by Schmidinger and one by Flores. Avery’s keeper, sophomore Abby Miller, earned three saves in the first half, on three shots on frame and two which hit the goal post.
The Lady Vikings started the second half missing the defensive experience of sophomore Tate Puckett, who was dealing with a hurt toe. It turns out she had broken her toe in the practice the day before, and she will be out of action for at least four weeks.
Eight minutes into the half, Hoilman scored her second goal of the match. Schmidinger took a corner kick which crossed the goal face to junior Emma Wise on the far side of the goal. Wise crossed the ball back into the goal face, where Hoilman shot and scored. Fourteen minutes later, in the 62nd minute of the match, Hoilman crossed the ball to Schmidinger, who tapped it to Maya, who turned and shot, scoring the fifth and final goal of the contest.
Avery took a total of 23 shots in the second half, with 10 on frame and the remainder high or wide, except one which hit the frame of the goal and remained in play. Hughes earned an additional eight saves for a total of 21 on the match. Miller earned only one additional save on the one shot on frame that Heritage got off in the second half. Avery had four second-half corner kicks, all taken by Schmidinger, and one resulting in a score. Avery played six subs in the first half and six additional subs in the second half.
Avery returns to the pitch this week with conference matches at Patton Middle School against Draughn (March 28) and at home against Madison on Wednesday, March 30. There will be a JV game at 4:30 p.m. and a varsity game between the Lady Vikings and Lady Patriots at 6 p.m.
