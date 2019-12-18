As the Avery Lady Vikings varsity basketball team continues to improve as a team, the squad has had to do so against top-flight competition in the early non-conference portion of its season schedule.
Avery hosted a pair of Wilkes County schools in rematches from earlier contests, while the team sandwiched in a short road trip to take on the Lady ‘Landers of Cloudland during a busy week on the hardwood.
North Wilkes 53, Avery 36
NEWLAND — The Lady Vikings got off to a slow start against a tall and talented North Wilkes Lady Vikings club. North outscored Avery 13-4 in the opening stanza as six different NWHS players scored in the frame. Avery managed only a Tiffany Brocco basket and free throws by Alexis Stines and Addie Beck to account for the team’s points in the frame.
As the second quarter unfolded, Avery again had difficulty putting the ball into the basket, whether by means of the North defense creating turnovers or ACHS shots not falling through the goal. Beck scored Avery’s lone bucket in the second period, as free throws from Brocco, Reagan Hughes, Beck and Marisol Guzman accounted for the remainder of Avery’s 12 first-half points.
North, in the meantime, found offense from Makayla Cornelius, who scored 10 points in the stanza, including a pair of three-pointers, to help stake the visiting Vikings to a commanding 28-12 halftime lead.
The teams played a virtually even third quarter, as Avery found offense from multiple players to score 10 points. Shelby Roal shouldered North’s offense with eight of her team’s 11 points in the quarter, helping NWHS maintain a sizable advantage at 39-22 entering the final eight minutes.
Stines came alive for the Big Red with five of her eight points in the fourth quarter, with three points in the frame from Hannah Crosby and four points from Beck. Cornelius countered for North with five points as North held on to capture the 17-point win.
Beck led the Vikings with 10 points, with eight from Stines and six from Brocco. North’s Cornelius led all scorers with 17 points, with eight points each from Roal and McKenzie Johnson.
“We’re continuing to have scoring troubles. That’s been the problem for us,” Avery head coach Allison Phillips said. “Overall, I was happy with more of the little things that we’ve done better, such as rebounding and handling pressure a little better.”
Cloudland 54, Avery 25
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Cloudland hopped out to a quick lead and never looked back as it hosted the Lady Vikings.
Heaven Caraway scored six points in the opening eight minutes, and Cloudland saw six players score in the frame as CHS took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter. Avery saw a balanced attack in the second quarter as Emree Hoilman and Hannah Crosby hit key shots, but CHS held a 28-14 lead at the half.
The Lady ‘Landers defense wasn’t giving an inch in the third quarter.
Avery County was limited to a Hoilman bucket in the stanza. Cloudland took full advantage from its offensive end, as Gracie Freeman scored eight points in the frame and CHS added 16 points to their lead in the frame.
Avery scored four field goals in the final stanza, including a three-pointer from Reagan Hughes, but the Lady ‘Landers sank two of its 10 made three-point shots in the final period as it pulled away for the home victory in Sonny Smith Gymnasium.
Hughes, Alexis Stines, Hoilman and Crosby each had four points for Avery.
Freeman led all scorers with 15 points. Kenzie Birchfield and nine points, and Karah Fields added eight points for Cloudland.
“At Cloudland we continued to struggle with the press. It’s frustrating, but Cloudland is such an impressive defensive team. They’re very solid and disciplined. They went from a man-to-man to a zone press beautifully, picking up man and trapping in the corners, which is really hard to be able to do consistently, so kudos to them,” Phillips explained following the game. “We never took advantage of our height in that game. I think we walked in a bit intimidated and that atmosphere is a hard place to play in. We did not play well.”
East Wilkes 50, Avery 41
NEWLAND — Avery saved one of its best performances of the season for its Friday the 13th matchup at home against East Wilkes.
The Lady Viking offense came out firing on all cylinders in the opening eight minutes of play. Tiffany Brocco found offensive success inside, scoring a pair of baskets and pulling down multiple rebounds in the frame. Reagan Hughes poured in three points, as did teammate Lila Cantrell, helping the Big Red to a 15-8 lead after eight minutes.
East Wilkes regrouped as the second quarter transpired, finding its shooting touch behind forward Ava Tharpe, who drained three 3-point shots in the first half as part of a nine-point effort. Avery, meanwhile, countered with baskets from Hannah Crosby, Cantrell and Mari Maya, who was recently promoted from the junior varsity squad, as the Lady Vikings held a 24-20 lead at the halftime intermission.
“I felt like we came out and played like the team I’ve been waiting to see all season,” Phillips said. “If I could have four quarters that were like that first quarter, I’d be a very happy coach. All eight players in the game came in and played beautifully in that first quarter, and it was like in that second quarter, the same issues that have been plaguing us began to plague us again. We started turning the ball over and missing easy baskets, and that carried over into the second half.”
East Wilkes began to turn up its defensive pressure in the third quarter, which translated into a number of Lady Viking turnovers and East scoring opportunities. The Lady Cardinals capitalized and outscored Avery 11-7 in the third quarter to tie the game at 31-31 entering the fourth period.
During the final eight minutes, Avery’s defense limited East Wilkes to just four made field goals, but Avery managed just three made baskets on its own offensive end. East also took advantage of opportunities at the charity stripe, knocking down 10 shots at the free-throw line in 14 attempts. Avery made 4-of-5 free throws in the same span, but an 11-0 scoring run the early minutes of the fourth quarter was enough of a spacer to help East claim the road win.
“The fourth quarter, it was like a train that we just weren’t able to stop,” Phillips said. “We had a couple of difficult calls we wish went the other way, but in the end we failed to execute, which is something we’ve got to do moving forward.”
Brocco paced Avery with eight points, with seven points from Crosby and six points each from Hughes and Cantrell. Stined added five points, with four from Hoilman. Tharpe led all scorers with 19 points, with 13 points from Lilly Adams.
Avery’s game against Rosman this week was postponed due to semester exams, and the Lady Vikings return to the court on Friday, Dec. 20, at Viking Gym against Cloudland.
Matt Laws contributed reporting to this story.
