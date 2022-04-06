Avery varsity and junior varsity soccer teams were busy on the pitch last week with multiple matches in Western Highlands Conference action.
Avery 3, Draughn 1MORGANTON — The Lady Vikings hit the road on Monday, March 28, traveling to Morganton to take on the Draughn Lady Wildcats. Unfortunately, Draughn’s home field is undergoing some necessary repairs and the game was moved to Patton Middle School.
The day was very windy, and cold, but the team was glad to be off the mountain because it was even colder and windier at Avery.
It took a little while for the visiting Lady Vikings to become accustomed to the grass field and its idiosyncrasies. As for the coaches, the far side of the field was difficult to see with the drop off on each side. In the 14th minute, however, Avery found the back of the net, when Ava Schmidinger sent the ball inside to Emree Hoilman, who then passed the ball to Mari Maya who got Avery on the scoreboard with a beautiful shot.
It took another 20 minutes before Avery was able to find the back of the net again. In the 34th minute, Emily Flores was fouled and Avery was awarded a free kick from the right sideline. Hoilman took the kick and sent a long ball across the goal face into the far upper corner of the net. The half ended with the Lady Vikings up 2-0.
In the second half, the Lady Wildcats got on the board first, in the 46th minute. Abigail Williams caught Avery’s defense on its heels and took the ball to the front of the goal and shot, scoring what would turn out to be Draughn’s one and only goal on the evening.
Avery, however, was not finished with its own offense. Late in the game, in the 70th minute, Emma Wise brought the ball up the sideline, giving the ball inside to assorted Avery players, who in turn sent it back out to her. Wise’s last pass was to Hoilman, who took the ball around a defender and shot on goal for her second goal of the evening, providing the final goal in a 3-1 Lady Viking win.
In the first half, Avery had only two shots on frame, with one more shot wide of the mark, while Draughn had five shots on frame and an additional three shots just off the mark. In the second half, Avery got 10 shots on frame with two just off the mark. Draughn had another five shots on frame, with four either high or wide of the goal face. Avery’s keeper, Abby Miller, earned nine saves and a win on the evening.
Madison 3, Avery 0 (JV)NEWLAND — Later in the week, on Wednesday, March 30, the Lady Vikings younger junior varsity players were able to take the pitch for a match. There were three other conference schools who thought they would have a JV team, but it ended up being only Avery and Madison with JV teams. For many of Avery’s players, this was their first high school soccer game ever and the nerves were evident. Madison’s team had already played some matches and it showed.
The Avery players quickly got into the game and gave Madison a good match, making them earn their goals. Madison scored two goals early in the first half, in the eighth and 13th minutes, respectively, but after that Avery settled down and kept the Lady Patriots scoreless until the second half. Avery’s keeper, Kiyanna Arnett, and the defensive line did a great job in their first game. The wind was also a factor making it hard for both sides.
The Lady Patriots were able to add only one more goal in the second half, in the eighth minute of that half. The Lady Vikings tightened things up again and the final score was 3-0 in favor of Madison. Avery challenged Madison, getting a couple shots on goal and earned three corner kicks during the match. Cynthia Romero took two of them and Lydia Crosby took the third.
In addition to keeper Arnett, the sophomores on the JV team are Cynthia Romero, Zyia Maya and Renn Herdklotz. Brianna Grant was unable to play this week, but will be in action soon. Freshmen on the JV team are Noemy Garcia, Madeline Blum, Maria Cano, Lydia Crosby, Haley Tipton, Kella Clark, Anaya Jackson, Daphne Johnson and Fabiola Flores-Rodriguez.
Madison 3, Avery 0 (varsity)NEWLAND — After a short warmup period, the varsity teams took to the MacDonald Stadium turf for the second match of the evening.
The first part of the match was scoreless, as neither team could break through the other’s defense. In the 22nd minute, Madison’s Amber Hernandez, off an assist by Sarah Davis, got a shot off that was just high enough that Avery’s keeper, Abby Miller, was just barely able to get her fingertips on the ball, but couldn’t deflect or stop the shot. At halftime, the score was unchanged with Madison leading 1-0, but the Avery coaches were pleased with the team’s play during the first half.
In the second half, the Lady Vikings had a very short period they’d like to take back. In the 69th minute, the Lady Patriots scored two quick goals. The first was a goal by Kaitlyn Hinman, off a ball sent to her by Desi Rozeboom, and Hinman crossed the ball to the far side of the goal. Moments later, Sarah Davis sent a very high ball that dropped into the goal just over Miller’s outstretched hands, a perfectly positioned shot.
Madison has several good players and one outstanding player, through whom all the action is played. In the 76th minute, she took control of the ball once more, but instead of dishing it out to her teammates as she had done all game, she took the ball herself, easily getting by several Avery players and sent a well-placed ball into the back of the net.
Avery had nine shots on frame in the game, but the Madison keeper, Callie Aerni, was able to stop them all. Avery’s keeper earned 11 saves on Madison’s 15 shots on frame. Avery’s back line kept Madison on their toes, earning five offsides calls.
Avery was back in action on Monday, April 4, at Owen, for another big conference match, and will host Mitchell at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. The following week, Avery will host North Wilkes on Tuesday, April 12, also a 5 p.m. kickoff.
