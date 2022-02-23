NEWLAND — The Avery Lady Vikings were unable to overcome its opening round opponent in the Western Highlands Conference Girls Basketball Tournament, as the Rosman Lady Tigers broke open a close matchup in the second and third quarters to defeat the Big Red 69-51 to advance to to the conference semifinal, a tournament eventually won by the Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars over the Draughn Lady Wildcats.
Despite the setback in the conference tournament, the Lady Vikings qualified for the NCHSAA 1A Girls Basketball Tournament, where it squared off as a No. 23 seed, traveling to Bessemer City on Feb. 22 to take on the No. 10-seeded Lady Yellow Jackets.
Avery and Rosman played through a close first quarter that saw the Lady Tigers open up a six-point lead at 18-12 through the first eight minutes of action. Avery did the majority of its work inside in the period, as senior Addie Beck scored three baskets as part of a seven-point stanza. Teammate Khloe Burleson added a three-pointer in the quarter, with a basket from Cora Lee Hollifield comprising the totality of the Avery offense.
Rosman was bolstered by a balanced attack in the opening eight minutes, led by six points from Alissa Check and four points each from Reagan Chapman and Emma Moretz.
Rosman slowly extended its lead to double figures in the second quarter behind six points apiece from Lexi Powell and Cheek, with a three-pointer from Kyndall Harrison. Avery was powered on its offensive end by four points from Zoie McClarrin, in addition to three points off the bench from Emma Wise and a field goal from Anaya Jackson.
Rosman managed to put the contest out of reach in the third quarter behind sharp shooting and stingy defense that generated a number of turnovers and transition hoops. RHS drained four 3-point shots in the third quarter, with a pair each from Chapman and Powell. The pair combined to score 16 of Rosman’s 22 points in the third period. Emree Hoilman paced Avery with five points in the third quarter off the bench, along with baskets from Beck, Jackson and Burleson, but Rosman built a commanding 57-34 lead after three quarters.
Despite the difference on the scoreboard, the Lady Vikings continued to play with passion through the remaining eight minutes of basketball. Burleson sank three baskets in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer, with two baskets each from Beck and McClarrin. Rosman proved too difficult to overcome, however, behind only six players scoring in the matchup to earn the 18-point winner.
Avery connected on 48 percent of its shots from the floor (23-of-48) and attempted just five free throws in the matchup, making two. Avery out-rebounded Rosman 28-25 in the game and registered 22 assists as a team, five more than Rosman’s 17.
A pair of Lady Vikings registered double figures scoring, led by Beck with 13 points and 12 points from Burleson. McClarrin scored eight points, with five from Hoilman, four from Hollifield and Jackson, three from Wise and two points from Mari Maya.
Chapman led Rosman with 20 points, with 16 points from Cheek, 12 from Powell and 11 points from Harrison. Moretz added eight points for the Lady Tigers.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Lady Vikings learned that they qualified for the state 1A basketball tournament. Results from Avery’s tournament action was not available by press time and can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT.
