NEWLAND — Through three quarters of its 2021-22 season opening matchup against non-conference foe Hibriten, the Avery Lady Vikings struggled to keep pace, as the Lady Panthers seized an early lead and built a double-figures second-half advantage.
Unwilling to quit, the Lady Vikings scratched back into the game, tying the game on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Khloe Burleson to force overtime. The teams battled back-and-forth in the first extra session, only to see Hibriten again tie the contest with a pair of made free throws in the closing seconds, forcing a second overtime period.
In the second extra four-minute frame, Avery connected on 5-of-7 free throws and held Hibriten to just one basket in the quarter to hold off the Lady Panthers and complete a 81-78 double overtime come-from-behind win.
“It was great to have our fans back in the gym and they gave us the push we needed. After last year, I had even forgotten how awesome it feels to have fans pulling for us. It truly felt like the whole community was there,” Avery Head Coach Allison Phillips said after the win. “That’s what it’s all about. That was a game I’ll never forget as a coach. That was a game that makes little kids want to play high school basketball. I’m just blessed to have gotten to have been a part of it.”
Both clubs showed no signs of early rust in the opening minutes of the matchup, as the teams combined for 28 first-quarter points. Avery received balanced scoring in the period, as Zoie McClarrin scored a pair of baskets, with a bucket each from teammates Burleson, Addie Beck, Maddy Barrett and Anaya Jackson. Hibriten countered with six points apiece from teammates Zoey Walker and Jada Brown to propel the Lady Panthers to a 16-12 lead after eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, HHS received a boost from guard Katie Story, who scored eight points in the stanza and 11 first-half points overall. Meanwhile, the Big Red struggled to put the ball into the basket, tallying just two made field goals in the frame. Cora Lee Hollifield and Emma Wise each sank a pair of free throws, while McClarrin scored three points in the quarter, but Avery found itself on the short end of a 30-21 deficit at halftime.
“In the first half I felt we looked tight and nervous, but after halftime we finally found more of an offensive groove,” Phillips explained.
Emerging from the locker room, Avery improved on its shooting from the previous quarter, but the Lady Panthers also found the ability to improve its offense. The teams played to a 9-9 stalemate in the third period, as the Big Red found itself trailing 39-30 entering the fourth quarter.
As the fourth quarter unfolded, both teams amped up the defensive pressure, and both teams had plenty of opportunities to practice their free-throw shooting prowess. The teams combined to shoot a whopping 48 foul shots in the fourth quarter alone. Avery converted on 11 of its 24 free throws, while Hibriten connected on 17 of its 24 shots from the charity stripe.
The Lady Vikings managed to make up the deficit both at the line and on the scoreboard, however, by finally finding consistency in its shots from the field. Hollifield came alive with eight points in the quarter, while teammate McClarrin tallied four of her 11 points for the game in the period before fouling out of the contest, the first of four Lady Vikings and 10 total players combined from both teams to be disqualified due to fouls by game’s end.
“Our pressure turned up in the fourth quarter, and we were able to create a lot of offense off of our defense,” Phillips said. “I felt confident we could win, and I felt like we had so many people step up, especially as people started fouling out. Losing Zoie was huge for us, but thankfully Anaya Jackson and Mari Maya stepped it up in her absence. I felt Emree (Hoilman), Emma (Wise) and Maddy really stepped up for us when we lost Cora to fouls as well.”
In the closing seconds of regulation, a steal and basket from Avery’s Barrett drew AHS to within a point at 56-55 with six seconds remaining. Hibriten’s Story then was fouled and made two free throws to up the HHS lead back to three points at 58-55.
Avery asked for and was granted a timeout with 5.2 seconds to play, although the Lady Vikings was thought by the HHS staff to have utilized its allotted five timeouts for the game. The official scorebook showed the Big Red with a timeout remaining, however, and no penalty was enforced. The timeout proved crucial as, on the final play, Avery’s Burleson fired a three-point shot from the right wing that banked off the backboard and through the net as the buzzer sounded to send the game into overtime tied at 58 apiece.
“The girls executed the final play in regulation beautifully. Emma made a great pass out of our fast-break offense, and Khloe hit an incredible shot,” Phillips said. “I was so excited, especially for Khloe, because she has worked really hard all summer.”
In the first overtime, Avery rode the hot hand of Burleson, who drained three straight 3-point baskets, each one helping the Viking regain a lead. HHS reserves played key minutes after four Lady Panthers fouled out during regulation. Allie Oliver scored five points in the first OT, while teammate Olivia Kardol calmly sank two free throws with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to knot the game again at 72-72 to force a second extra period.
The final four-minute overtime was a seesaw affair as Story scored six points in the period as part of a game-high 37-point performance. With the game knotted at 76 in the final 15 seconds, Lady Vikings senior Beck sealed off a defender and was fouled while making a basket, then sank a free throw for a three-point play and a 79-76 Avery lead. Two Story free throws cut Avery’s lead to one at 79-78, but two Hoilman free throws with 2.3 seconds left helped seal the Lady Vikings’ three-point win.
It was a total team effort,” Phillips explained after the win. “We showed discipline down the stretch and they did everything I asked them to in the final minutes... I was very proud of how we finished and how much fight we have as a team.”
Five Lady Vikings scored double figures in the victory, led by 21 from Burleson. Beck scored 13 points, with 12 points from Hollifield, 11 from McClarrin and 10 points from Barrett. Story’s 37 points for Hibriten was complemented by 10 points apiece from Brown and Oliver.
Avery returns to action this week in a pair of non-conference games, traveling to rival Cloudland (Tenn.) on Nov. 30, and returning to Viking Gym on Friday, Dec. 3, to host Ashe County.
“I have very high expectations for this team, and I know they can achieve great things,” Phillips said. “We have a lot to improve on, such as turnovers and missed free throws, but I hope this game is just the start of a great season.”
