NEWLAND — Avery varsity girls basketball began with a home game to open its 2019-20 season against area rival Ashe County. The Lady Vikings offered a strong defensive effort in its maiden voyage at Viking Gym, but was unable to dig out of an early deficit as the Lady Huskies defeated the Big Red by a 46-37 final score on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Ashe opened the first quarter with hot shooting, draining three 3-point baskets in the stanza, including a pair of treys by Hallie Treva. The senior forward led all scorers in the contest with 19 points in the contest, while teammate Audrey Craven scored six of her eight points for the game during the first period.
Avery struggled to find the basket in the opening frame, as Tiffany Brocco provided the lion's share of the offense for the Lady Vikings by scoring six of Avery's eight points in the period as the Lady Huskies held a 17-8 advantage through one stanza.
Avery's offensive struggles continued into the second quarter, scoring just three baskets in the eight-minute frame. Jessi Autry drained a three-pointer off the bench to offer some instant offense for the Vikings, while teammate Emree Hoilman sank three free throws during the quarter. Treva scored five points in the period as the Lady Huskies maintained a 25-19 lead at halftime.
The Lady Vikings scored the first basket of the second half to cut the lead to four points, but Ashe answered with an 8-3 scoring differential, including five points off the bench from Bella Powers, to close the third quarter and lead 33-24 after three periods of play.
Avery sought to slash into the Huskies advantage in the final eight minutes, primarily through the hot shooting hand of Hannah Crosby. The senior guard scored four baskets and nine points total in the final stanza, leading the Vikings with a team-high 15 points in the contest. Ashe County was able to convert enough free throws in the waning stages of the game, scoring six points from the charity stripe to hold off the Avery victory bid.
Crosby was Avery's lone player scoring double figures, with six points from Brocco and five points from Hoilman. Reagan Hughes added four points, with three points each from Autry and Addie Beck.
Treva was Ashe's lone player scoring in double figures, with eight points from Craven, six points from Jordan Jones and five points from Powers and Jayden Jones.
In junior varsity girls action, Ashe defeated Avery by a 37-29 final score earlier in the evening.
