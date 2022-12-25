NEWLAND — The Avery Lady Vikings (1-9, 0-2 WHC) went toe-to-toe versus the McDowell Lady Titans (8-2) on Tuesday night, Dec. 20, but came up close in a heartstopper, losing by a final score of 53-49.
Avery played an evenly matched first quarter against the Lady Titans, securing a 13-11 lead after one quarter of play. The Titans swished threes through the first quarter courtesy of Emma Washburn, Faith Laws and Peyton McPeters. The Lady Vikings kept battling, however, with baskets from Maddy Barrett, Zoie McClarrin and Cora Hollifield pushing the pace.
Khloe Burleson and Zoie McClarrin each chipped in with free throws from the charity stripe, while Hallie Johnson added a basket for the Lady Vikings in the first half.
McDowell heated up shooting in the second quarter, sinking four 3-point shots in the second quarter. Kensly Stewart finished the half with 10 points for the Lady Titans, while teammate Sage Young chipped in with eight points.
Avery hung tough as Burleson added four points, including a three-pointer of her own, in the second quarter, and teammate McClarrin added a bucket and a free throw to lead the Lady Vikings with seven points for the first half. Avery, however, trailed McDowell by double figures, as a 10-1 MHS scoring spurt helped the visitors to take a 34-22 lead at halftime.
Returning to the floor for the second half, the Lady Vikings seized momentum, as it outscored McDowell 13-6 during the third quarter. The Avery defense held the Lady Titans to only two baskets for the period, a pair of Abby McMahan baskets, while offensively the scoring for the Big Red came by virtue of five separate players. Burleson added another three-pointer and teammates Johnson, Maddy Barrett and Emree Hoilman added baskets, along with a pair of free throws each from Barrett and Hollifield. The Lady Viking flurry pulled Avery to within five points at 40-35 after three quarters.
Early in the final quarter, Avery further cut into the McDowell margin. A Barrett steal led to a Johnson basket, which drew the Lady Vikings within two points at 44-42 with 5:35 to play in the game. Six Lady Titans scored in the final eight minutes to keep the Lady Vikings at bay, including an Emma Washburn three-pointer and baskets from McMahan and Peyton McPeters to keep its lead.
Avery’s offense stymied in the final three minutes of the contest, as McDowell held Avery to only a McClarrin free throw during the stretch. The Lady Vikings had opportunities to secure victory, but missed free throws in the final minute helped the Lady Titans escape Tommy Burleson Court with the road win.
A trio of Avery players, Barrett, Burleson and McClarrin, scored double figures with 10 points apiece, with nine points from Hollifield and six points from Johnson.
Kensly Stewart led McDowell with 14 points, with 10 points from Sage Young and eight points from McMahan.
The Lady Vikings are now off for its Christmas break and will return for the McDowell Christmas Tournament down in Marion on Wednesday and Thursday, December 28 and 29. Avery will face the Titans in a rematch at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and hope to secure a victory to turn its season around.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting for this story.
