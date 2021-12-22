Avery Lady Vikings basketball had its hands full with a pair of talented (and the two newest) Western Highlands Conference opponents last week, hosting Rosman at Viking Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and welcoming Draughn to Newland on Friday, Dec. 17.
Rosman 75, Avery 33The Lady Vikings kept its conference opener close for the first quarter and a half against the Lady Tigers, as both clubs struggled to get in gear and generate offense. Rosman eventually began making shots late in the first half, then ran away from the Big Red for the win.
Alissa Cheek was the catalyst for the Lady Tigers, as she scored a game-high 24 points. Only six Lady Tigers scored in the game, but four reached double figures. No Lady Vikings scored double figures in the game, as Cora Lee Hollifield led the way with seven points and seven rebounds.
Avery faced a tall task, literally, against the Lady Tigers, who boasted a towering frontline that made rebounding the basketball a challenge. Rosman was unable to connect with much success in the first quarter, as Avery scored inside on its offensive end. Lady Viking senior Addie Beck scored a pair of baskets in the opening stanza, with two points from teammate Khloe Burleson. Cheek scored 10 of Rosman’s 14 first-quarter points as the Lady Tigers led 14-9 after eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, Rosman outscored Avery 16-8 on the scoreboard, but the Big Red suffered a perhaps more serious loss on the hardwood, when Beck sustained a leg injury in the final minute of the first half and did not return to the contest. Emree Hoilman scored a pair of baskets for AHS in the second stanza, but Cheek of RHS countered with nine additional points in the frame, helping propel Rosman to a 30-17 halftime lead.
With Avery’s tallest frontcourt player unavailable, the Lady Tigers were able to gain second-shot opportunities through offensive rebounds over much of the balance of the contest. Nevertheless, the Lady Vikings continued to battle and had its most productive offensive output in the third quarter with a 14-point effort. Hollifield scored six points in the period, with baskets from Carter Peterson, Mari Maya, Burleson and Maddy Barrett. Rosman countered with a pair of three-pointers from Reagan Chapman and seven points from guard Kyndall Harrison which helped extend the RHS lead to 53-31 after three quarters.
The final quarter saw the Lady Vikings play several reserves as Rosman extended its lead to 40 points with an Emma Moretz basket with 3:11 to play in the game, triggering a running clock via NCHSAA regulations to close out the game.
Maya scored six points and added seven rebounds for the Lady Vikings, while four Avery players scored four points each.
Draughn 65, Avery 50Avery welcomed its second new WHC foe in as many outings on Friday, Dec. 17, when the Draughn Lady WIldcats came calling to Tommy Burleson Court. In a confrontation that featured physical play on both ends of the floor, Avery was unable to overcome a first-half deficit in a 15-point defeat.
The Lady Vikings played without senior center Addie Beck, who sat out the game following an injury suffered in the Rosman contest three nights earlier. The Vikings welcomed back forward Zoie McClarrin, however, who had not been available for the Lady Vikings during the Rosman matchup.
Both teams ran the floor well in the first quarter, as Avery’s Cora Lee Hollifield opened the game with a pair of baskets, including a three-pointer to pace the Big Red. Maddy Barrett scored a pair of baskets in the stanza. Draughn took advantage of its size in the paint, specifically an advantage held by center Aubrie Snyder, who scored three baskets and seven total points in the first quarter to led Draughn to a narrow 14-13 lead after one period.
Avery gained the lead in the early stage of the second quarter as McClarrin netted a pair of free throws for an 18-16 Lady Viking lead, but the Lady Wildcats answered with a 7-1 scoring spurt over the next five minutes of play. The Lady Vikings managed to negate some of Draughn’s inside advantage in the second quarter as Snyder drew a third personal foul midway through the quarter and was benched for the remainder of the half. Avery’s McClarrin took advantage of the extra space inside with four points in the quarter, while Hollifield added a second three-pointer and 10 total points in the first half. Draughn held the advantage at halftime, however, leading 28-23.
Both clubs made adjustments at halftime that seemed effective at kickstarting each team’s offense. McClarrin scored six points for Avery in the third period, assisted by three points each from Barrett and Khloe Burleson and a basket from Maya. Draughn also found its shooting stroke, however, as Ella Abernathy scored five of her 18 points for the game in the quarter, with six points from teammate Bailey Bryant. Snyder also returned to the lineup in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter for Draughn, and tallied four points in the short time to increase the Lady Wildcat advantage to 47-39 entering the fourth quarter.
As the game remained close, tensions continued to elevate as officials granted leniency and allowed the teams to play rather than maintain tight control. Draughn opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring run to stretch its lead back to double figures.
With Draughn leading 63-47 and 1:32 remaining in the game, an altercation ensued involving Avery’s Maya and Draughn’s Katie Cozort, resulting in two technical fouls and an ejection for Maya, and a technical foul and disqualification for Cozort. Following a series of free throws for both teams, the clock ticked away to close the game.
McClarrin was one of three Avery players to score double figures in the game, scoring a team-high 12 points. Hollifield added 11 points, with 10 points for Barrett. Rosman’s Snyder led all scorers with 19 points and was one of three Lady Wildcats who reached double figures.
Avery traveled to Ashe County on Dec. 21 for a non-conference matchup and is scheduled to participate in a Christmas tournament over the holiday at Cherokee.
