NEWLAND — The Lady Viking soccer seniors were honored with a pregame ceremony on Monday, May 8. The seniors honored included Abigail Crosby, Ava Schmidinger, Emree Hoilman, Annabelle Hayes and Emma Wise, who have played varsity soccer all four years of high school (with a little interference from Covid-19) and Hope Howell and Maria Franco, who joined the team this year.
Additionally, the Viking Track and Field teams joined with the soccer team and honored their seniors as part of the same ceremony. Brothers Landon and Ryan Ingham, Bray Guest, Sabrina Weiner, Elijah Holtsclaw and Jericho Nunley were a part of the ceremony. Track and Field seniors who were not in attendance included Latrell Baker, Porter Carver and Madden Lorraine.
The Lady Vikings were ready for the rivalry match with Mitchell on Senior Night. At the four-minute mark, Avery struck first when senior Ava Schmidinger sent the ball from the left side to the goal face. Emree Hoilman, also a senior, took the shot to put Avery ahead. Ten minutes later, Schmidinger scored a goal of her own, when she stole a ball from the Mitchell defense and sent the ball from the left of the goal to the far-right corner, giving Avery a 2-0 lead.
In the 19th minute, Schmidinger again started a scoring drive when she passed a ball to Hoilman, who worked the ball to a favorable position and found the mark. The score remained 3-0 for the next 16 minutes, until junior midfielder Campbell Moody was fouled in the box by a Mitchell defender in the 35th minute. Moody took the penalty kick, but it hit the upright and was eventually sent out of bounds by Mitchell. On the ensuing corner kick taken by Hoilman, Moody ran in and headed the ball into the back of the net, accounting for the final score of the first half as Avery led 4-0 at the intermission.
Coach Shapiro took advantage of the nice lead to put a substitute keeper in goal for the second half, sophomore Yadhira Leon-Pahuamba. She didn’t see much action, mostly sending the ball out when a teammate passed it back to her. Junior keeper Abby Miller was able to play most of the half on the field, playing a defensive midfielder. Coach gave all the bench players some time on the field in the second half. Even so, Avery managed to get two more goals in the second 40 minutes, while keeping Mitchell scoreless.
In the 59th minute, after the ball had been down on Avery’s side of the field, Schmidinger got the ball around midfield and ran the ball up the sideline with freshman teammate Riley Adams advancing up the field with her, should Schmidinger need an outlet. She didn’t need the outlet as she was able to take a clean shot for the first goal of the second half.
Five minutes later, Hoilman, who had scored the first goal of the evening, turned out scoring the final goal. Hoilman got a shot off in the middle of the action in front of the goal for her third goal of the evening to tally a hat trick. The final 16 minutes were scoreless to close the match. The Lady Vikings enjoyed ending the regular season with a big 6–0 win, sending their seniors off in style.
The Lady Vikings qualified as a No. 23 seed for the state 1A soccer playoffs, and have a first-round playoff match on Monday, May 15, at Mountain Island Charter, the No. 10 seed. The 6 p.m. game was played in Mount Holly, and results were unavailable at press time. The winner will face the winner of the match between seventh-seeded Draughn and 26th-seeded Corvian Community School later in the week.
