Avery varsity girls basketball closed out its regular season last week with hopes of upending teams immediately ahead of them in the conference standings, welcoming both unbeaten Mitchell and second-place Mountain Heritage to Viking Gym.
Mitchell 73, Avery 47
NEWLAND — Prior to its matchup with the Lady Mountaineers, the Lady Vikings program paid tribute to senior cheerleader Lizzy Calloway and a pair of senior basketball players in Reagan Hughes and Alexis Stines for their contributions to the school’s athletic programs.
Avery girls head coach Allison Phillips expressed praise and gratitude to her seniors who have led the team during their time in the program.
“I can’t think about my two seniors without being somewhat emotional. They are truly two of my favorite people I’ve ever coached,” Phillips said. “Both of them are so different, but when I needed them to step up and lead a team full of underclassmen they never wavered. They just stepped right up and led this group along with Addie Beck, my lone junior. Reagan and Alexis are both super talented and they have finished some big games for us this year! They were on my last conference championship team as freshman so they have always been super special to me. Truly they are two of the best basketball players Avery has had in awhile, but they are even better students and people. I love them both and know that they will be successful long after they end their high school basketball careers.”
Mitchell seized control of the game from the early moments and refused to allow the Lady Vikings to build any momentum that might spark a threatening comeback. The Lady Mountaineers built an 18-4 lead after one period as Avery could only manage a three-pointer by Cora Hollifield and a Stines free throw during the quarter. The tandem of Paige Johnson and Marley Cloer led the way for the visitors, scoring seven points apiece in the stanza.
As the second quarter progressed, the Lady Vikings continued to find the going difficult against an active MHS defense. Zoie McClarin and Beck scored three points apiece, with a free throw from Hughes and a basket from Stines comprising the team’s offensive output for the half.
Meanwhile, Mitchell managed to multiply its margin as seven separate Lady Mountaineers scored in the stanza to extend its lead to 40-13 at halftime.
A 10-4 Mitchell run to open the first portion of the third quarter gave the Lady Mountaineers a 50-17 lead, prompting MHS head coach Zack McCartha to play a number of reserves. Avery refused to give up, however, and rallied with a 16-1 scoring run in a matter of less than two minutes, cutting the Mitchell lead to 51-33. Mitchell’s starters returned to the lineup to quell the comeback, however, closing the quarter with an 8-2 scoring run to lead 59-35 after three quarters. The teams played a fairly even fourth quarter as Mitchell took the victory.
Stines led the Lady Vikings with 15 points, with 13 from Hollifield. Hughes chipped in with five points, with four each from Zoie McClarin and Khloe Burleson.
Johnson led all scorers from Mitchell with 20 points, with 16 points from Cloer and eight points each from Jill Pittman and Abby Cook.
“Against Mitchell we just struggled against their pressure and our youth showed as we didn’t settle in and start to play well until the third quarter,” Phillips explained. “We were able to get a little offense going in the second half and I felt like we finished better than we started.”
Mountain Heritage 75, Avery 59
NEWLAND — Avery looked to make its case for a state playoff berth on Wednesday, Feb. 17, as it made up a home contest from earlier in the season against the Mountain Heritage Lady Cougars. Over the course of most of the matchup, the teams played a seesaw affair that made for a highly competitive contest. Mountain Heritage managed to pull away late as Avery’s offense was stifled and could not answer the Lady Cougars’ surge.
Avery senior Hughes took control early for the Big Red, as she scored four points in the opening eight minutes of action. Beck and Hollifield chipped in baskets as Avery trailed by only a pair at 12-10 after one quarter of play.
Mountain Heritage continued to ride the play of its star, senior guard and Western Carolina commit Hannah Tipton, who tallied 11 points in the second quarter and 15 total points in the first half.
Avery, meanwhile, continued to inflict damage on the Lady Cougars using the body blow of its height and frontline offense. Beck and McClarin each scored four points in the second quarter, while Hughes poured in six additional points in the period. Hughes and Stines each also drained a three-point shot in the quarter to keep the Cougars defense honest in defending the perimeter. The inside-outside attack served Avery well, as the Big Red went into halftime with only a four-point deficit at 33-29.
Emerging from the locker room after the intermission, both teams showed off more offensive firepower, as the clubs combined to score 46 points in an explosive third period. Tipton scored 10 points and teammate Morgan Atkins scored eight points in the quarter for Heritage, while Hollifield poured in seven points and both Beck and McClarin scored six points each for the Lady Vikings, who found themselves within striking distance at 58-50 entering the fourth quarter.
Over the final eight minutes, shots that fell for the Lady Vikings in the first three quarters wouldn’t go through the cylinder, as MHHS cinched down defensively. Avery converted 9-of-16 free throws to account for its fourth-quarter output, while Heritage was able to build its lead to double figures and propel to victory behind three Kennedy Wilson baskets in the quarter and seven additional points for Tipton, who ended the game with a game-high 32 points.
“I was very pleased with the Mountain Heritage game. We came out and hung with a high-caliber team for four quarters, and had Stines and Hollifield not been in foul trouble I feel like we would have had a chance to come away with a win,” Phillips said after the game. “I was so proud of how all of my girls stepped up in that game and how well we ran our offense.”
Four Lady Vikings registered double figures in the scoresheet for the game, led by 14 points from Beck, 13 points from McClarin, 12 from Hughes and 11 points from Hollifield. Stines finished just shy of double figures with nine points. Wilson was the only other Lady Cougars player to reach double figures, scoring 11 points.
Avery finishes its season in third place in the WHC with an 8-4 overall record and 6-4 mark in conference play, with its only defeats coming at the hands of state-playoff qualifiers Mitchell and Mountain Heritage.
“This year started out so uncertain, I think at times we were all questioning whether or not we’d ever get to play. Finally, we got on a roll and a team made up of mainly sophomores and freshman with three upperclassmen ended up improving more and winning more than anyone expected,” Phillips reflected. “
In a normal year we’d be approaching the halfway point at 12 games, so it kills me that we aren’t going to get more opportunity to continue to grow with this particular team. But I am so excited for the future of this program. These girls are such good people and they love basketball and each other. They work hard and want to get better, and that will go a long way for us in the future. We’ve played some close games this year and the experience that my younger girls are getting is irreplaceable. I’m so blessed to have been able to coach this team this year, and I can say with certainty that the future is bright!”
